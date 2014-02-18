Halle Berry and Colossus suit up in new ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ images

Seeing as how “X-Men: Days of Future Past” stars half of Hollywood, 20th Century Fox wants to make sure that each mutant gets some time to shine in the promo images. 

We’ve already seen Michael Fassbender as Magneto but the studio is now giving fans a look at Oscar-winner Halle Berry back in her comfy Storm costume, and Daniel Cudmore as Colossus. Surprisingly, the backgrounds are identical to the one in the Fassbender image. How about some variety, Fox? So far, these close-up shots are nowhere near as exciting as those 25 “Empire” covers

Here’s Storm:

And here’s Colossus:

“Days” also features returning stars Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Lawrence, James McAvoy, Nicholas Hoult, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Ellen Page and Shawn Ashmore, plus newcomers Peter Dinklage, Evan Peters, Omar Sy and Fan Bingbing. So we can expect a lot more images like these. 

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” opens in the U.K. May 14 and May 23 in the U.S.

