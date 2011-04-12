HBO unveils relentless ‘Game of Thrones’ launch schedule

Fans will have plenty of chances to catch HBO’s highly-anticipated “Game of Thrones,” as the cable network is employing an innovative scheduling strategy in an attempt to draw as many eyes as possible.

The first episode will debut Sunday, April 17 at 9:00 PM ET/PT, and will be replayed twice more back-to-back. The following day, the same episode will air on six HBO channels: HBO, HBO2, HBO Signature, HBO Comedy, HBO Zone and HBO Latino, all at 9:00 PM ET/PT.

If you happen to busy for all of those airings (or don’t have a DVR), HBO’s got it covered. That same evening, HBO2 will air the episode two more times back-to-back, at 10:05 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. Now you have no excuse.

The strongly buzzed-about medieval fantasy series, based on the bestselling novel series “A Song of Ice and Fire” by George R.R. Martin (interviewed here), stars Sean Bean (“Lord of the Rings”), Mark Addy (“Robin Hood”) and Lena Headey (“Terminator: Sarah Connor Chronicles”).

