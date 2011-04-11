Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 68: ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘The Paul Reiser Show,’ ‘Happy Endings’ and more

#Friday Night Lights #Happy Endings #Game of Thrones
Senior Television Writer
04.11.11 28 Comments

The

It’s Monday, which means it’s time for a new Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, in which Dan and I have some very nice things to say about HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and the NBC debut of “Friday Night Lights,” and more mixed-to-unhappy thoughts on “Law & Order: LA,” “Happy Endings,” “The Paul Reiser Show” and the “Burn Notice” prequel movie.

You will also notice that I was podcasting with a very, very sore throat, so apologies that I sound so hoarse. I gutted one out for the team.

The run-down:

“Law & Order: Los Angeles” — 01:30 – 09:55
“Happy Endings” — 10:00 – 18:05
“The Paul Reiser Show” — 18:30 – 27:00
“Friday Night Lights” — 27:00 – 31:30
“The Fall of Sam Axe” — 31:35 – 38:00
“Game of Thrones” — 38:00 – 58:45
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Latest Posts from What’s Alan Watching
By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix.

Follow Alan Sepinwall and Whats Alan Watching on

RSS Facebook Twitter

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/645/waw_alert_newjs.js

Around The Web

TOPICS#Friday Night Lights#Happy Endings#Game of Thrones
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLFirewall Icebergfriday night lightsgame of thronesHAPPY ENDINGSLaw OrderLATHE PAUL REISER SHOW

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP