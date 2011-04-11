It’s Monday, which means it’s time for a new Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, in which Dan and I have some very nice things to say about HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and the NBC debut of “Friday Night Lights,” and more mixed-to-unhappy thoughts on “Law & Order: LA,” “Happy Endings,” “The Paul Reiser Show” and the “Burn Notice” prequel movie.

You will also notice that I was podcasting with a very, very sore throat, so apologies that I sound so hoarse. I gutted one out for the team.

The run-down:

