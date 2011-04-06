Hugh Jackman may join Kristen Stewart in ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’

#Charlize Theron
04.06.11 7 years ago

With “The Wolverine” on the back burner after director Darren Aronofsky (“Black Swan”) dropped out, Hugh Jackman may now be headed to fairy tale land. The actor has been offered the male lead in Universal’s “Snow White and the Huntsman,” reports Deadline.com.

He would be joining “Twilight” star Kristen Stewart and Oscar winner Charlize Theron in the film. Viggo Mortensen dropped out of the role of the Huntsman a few weeks ago.

“Snow White and the Huntsman” is one of two competing “Snow White”-inspired studio projects. Lily Collins (“Priest,” “Abducted”) was just announced as the titular heroine in Relativity Media’s “The Brothers Grimm: Snow White,” directed by Tarsem Singh (“The Cell,” “Immortals”). It also stars Julia Roberts as the Evil Queen and Armie Hammer (“The Social Network”) as the male lead.

Jackman, best known for playing Wolverine in the three “X-Men” films, as well as the 2009 spin-off “X-Men Origins: Wolverine,” will soon be seen in the sci-fi boxing film “Real Steel.” He will be heard in the CG animated film “Rise of the Guardians” alongside Jude Law and Chris Pine.

 

