Hugh Jackman says ‘The Wolverine’ is still ready for battle

Just like the Marvel Comics character himself, “The Wolverine” can take a beating, and still survive just about anything. Star Hugh Jackman has assured Entertainment Weekly that the show will go on.

With director Darren Aronofsky (“Black Swan,” “The Wrestler”) recently exiting the project for family reasons, the film is now in need of a replacement.

“So now we”re out looking for a director,” Jackman told EW. “The script is fantastic – the best we”ve ever had, which is why it attracted Darren in the first place. His personal situation precludes him from doing it now, and I feel for him. But now we need to find a director.”

But just any old director won’t do.

“We”re not going to settle. We”re going to find a director as good as Darren, if not better. Well, as good,” Jackman explained.

The script, by “Usual Suspects” scribe Christopher McQuarrie, has maintained a strong positive buzz. The sequel would bring Wolverine to Japan, as teased at the end of “X-Men Origins: Wolverine,” where he battles ninjas and engages in a tragic love affair.

“X-Men Origins: Wolverine” was released in 2009, and was directed by Gavin Hood.