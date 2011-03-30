Hugh Jackman says ‘The Wolverine’ is still ready for battle

#Wolverine #Marvel
03.30.11 7 years ago

Just like the Marvel Comics character himself, “The Wolverine” can take a beating, and still survive just about anything. Star Hugh Jackman has assured Entertainment Weekly that the show will go on.

With director Darren Aronofsky (“Black Swan,” “The Wrestler”) recently exiting the project for family reasons, the film is now in need of a replacement.

“So now we”re out looking for a director,” Jackman told EW. “The script is fantastic – the best we”ve ever had, which is why it attracted Darren in the first place. His personal situation precludes him from doing it now, and I feel for him. But now we need to find a director.”

But just any old director won’t do.

“We”re not going to settle. We”re going to find a director as good as Darren, if not better. Well, as good,” Jackman explained.

The script, by “Usual Suspects” scribe Christopher McQuarrie, has maintained a strong positive buzz. The sequel would bring Wolverine to Japan, as teased at the end of “X-Men Origins: Wolverine,” where he battles ninjas and engages in a tragic love affair.

“X-Men Origins: Wolverine” was released in 2009, and was directed by Gavin Hood.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wolverine#Marvel
TAGSCHRISTOPHER MCQUARRIEDarren AronofskyHUGH JACKMANMarvelWOLVERINE

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 13 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP