‘Hugo’ leaps into the Best Picture race with National Board of Review win

Not so fast, “The Artist.” After Michel Hazanavicius’s silent love letter came out earlier this week in the front of the Best Picture landscape (nailing down five Independent Spirit Award nominations and winning the New York Film Critics Circle’s Best Picture prize), Martin Scorsese’s “Hugo” has planted a flag in the race today by claiming the National Board of Review’s prize for best film of the year.
The film also won the Best Director prize for Scorsese, and overall, I’m a bit surprised. But happily. I was worried for a moment there we might have a steamroller this season.
“The Artist” did manage to crack the NBR’s top 10 list, which also included Best Picture hopefuls “The Descendants” and “War Horse,” and somewhat surprisingly left room for Nicolas Winding Refn’s “Drive” and Terrence Malick’s “The Tree of Life.” And the organization being the Clint Eastwood devotees that they are, “J. Edgar” naturally showed up, too.
Speaking of “The Descendants,” George Clooney finally nailed down a prize after being passed up by the Gothams, snubbed by the Independent Spirits and being ignored by the NY press. Clooney was joined by co-star Shailene Woodley in the honors, who was picked for Best Supporting Actress.
More intriguing, though, is Tilda Swinton’s win for Best Actress in “We Need to Talk About Kevin.” She has a fighting chance for a nod on the outside of things, but that’s still a tough category to break into this season. Christopher Plummer rounded out the acting honors by winning Best Supporting Actor for his currently Oscar-frontrunning performance in “Beginners.” Though Felicity Jones (“Like Crazy”) and Rooney Mara (“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”) were both cited for breakthrough performance recognition.
There’s a little bit of everything (as usual). “The Help,” for instance, which did not, interestingly enough, show up on the top 10 list, did happen to take the Best Ensemble prize. “Margin Call” and J.C. Chandor stole another debut film prize away from Sean Durkin and “Martha Marcy May Marlene” (which was actually snubbed across the board) and Michael Fassbender’s prolific year didn’t go unnoticed, as he received the Spotlight Award for all of his work.
Other notable snubs included “My Week with Marilyn,” “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy,” “Albert Nobbs,” “Young Adult” and, most surprisingly, “Moneyball.”
However meaningless one might deem the NBR to be, this is a big get for a film that has been poised to lead the Best Picture conversation for some time. Nevertheless, it’s worth pointing out that the NBR winner rarely duplicates that feat with the Academy. Only “Slumdog Millionaire” in 2008 and “No Country for Old Men” in 2007 turned the trick.
Also worth noting: Just like with the New York Film Critics Circle, “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” was not screened for the National Board of Review.
The full list of winners:
Best Film: “Hugo”
Best Director: Martin Scorsese, “Hugo”
Best Actor: George Clooney, “The Descendants”
Best Actress: Tilda Swinton, “We Need to Talk About Kevin”
Best Supporting Actor: Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”
Best Supporting Actress: Shailene Woodley, “The Descendants”
Best Adapted Screenplay: “The Descendants”
Best Original Screenplay: “50/50”
Best Animated Feature: “Rango”
Breakthrough Performance: Felicity Jones, “Like Crazy”
Breakthrough Performance: Rooney Mara, “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”
Debut Director: J.C. Chandor, “Margin Call”
Best Ensemble: “The Help”
Spotlight Award: Michael Fassbender (“A Dangerous Method,” “Jane Eyre,” “Shame,” “X-Men: First Class”)
NBR Freedom of Expression: “Crime After Crime”
NBR Freedom of Expression: “Pariah”
Best Foreign Language Film: “A Separation”
Best Documentary: “Paradise Lost 3: Purgatory”
Special Achievement in Filmmaking: The Harry Potter Franchise – A Distinguished Translation from Book to Film
Top Films (in alphabetical order)
“The Artist”
“The Descendants”
“Drive”
“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”
“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”
“The Ides of March”
“J. Edgar”
“The Tree of Life”
“War Horse”
Top 5 Foreign Language Films (in alphabetical order)
“13 Assassins”
“Elite Squad: The Enemy Within”
“Footnote”
“Le Havre”
“Point Blank”
Top 5 Documentaries (in alphabetical order)
“Born to be Wild”
“Buck”
“George Harrison: Living in the Material World”
“Project Nim”
“Senna”
Top 10 Independent Films (in alphabetical order)
“50/50”
“Another Earth”
“Beginners”
“A Better Life”
“Cedar Rapids”
“Margin Call”
“Shame”
“Take Shelter”
“We Need To Talk About Kevin”
“Win Win”
Hey! Tilda Swinton finally wins a critics award. This might be her first major critics award ever!
This is utterly invaluable for “Hugo” insofar as it makes clear that, despite being a “kids’ film”, a genre that is often unfairly marginalized, it is being considered a major piece of filmmaking by awards bodies.
Martha Marcy May Marlene snubbed even in the Independent category? I shamefully haven’t had a chance to see it yet, but based off of “buzz,” this is rather shocking to me.
Honestly, this has become THE question, at least for me, so far in the early days of awards season. Why is this film not registering more?
It’s still a very strong list of indie films.
It’s a really good list of indie films (except for the awful “Cedar Rapids”).
As for “MMMM,” I wonder if people really just don’t like it enough. I thought Olsen was really good in the leading role, but I didn’t care all that much for the film itself, and the actress who played her sister was pretty bad.
I’m also happy to see the love for “Margin Call.”
Eh, I saw the movie recently and the hype is making it a bit overrated.
I am so confused. How is Jones’ winning every award over Olsen? This is baffling to me. Is she really a threat to break into the Best Actress category?
Yay! Good for Hugo! And Swinton! And really happy to see Drive make their list! I don’t remember seeing any pundits call that.
And kudos on the special award for Fassbender.
I know people are always knocking the NBR, but I like many of these selections, minus the all too predictable selection of J Edgar.
Slight downgrade to my enthusiasm. Moneyball should have been in there in my opinion, as others have note.
Out of curiosity, does anyone know if the NBR was able to see Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close before voting, or were they denied like the NYFCC?
It did not screen for them.
Make no mistake. If it had screened for the NBR, Extremely Loud would’ve been in the top 10 (if not win Best Picture).
Warner Bros. and the NBR have a “special relationship”.
So when is Extremely Loud going to be screened and when will we get an idea of waht the critics think??
J Edgar? Over Moneyball and Tinker… and even The Help? Sheesh. It is the NBR for sure…
Happy for Harry Potter, though.
Harry Potter?! Ugh. Good to see Drive up there, though. And I can’t believe the snubbed Midnight in Paris.
Also, I really appreciate the special citation for the Harry Potter franchise. It’s a remarkable achievement in blockbuster filmmaking over the course of a decade.
Glad to see Drive and Harry Potter love. Same too for the kudos for The Descendents. That said, re: Hugo, oif. I know it’s loved by film fans, but I find it to be by far the most overrated picture of the year, not worthy of a nomination at all.
Oh…and no Moneyball!? What a disappointment.
Double oh…also like the recognition of 50/50.
Well I’m ok with it, as I loved Hugo, and think The Descendants is the most overrated film of the year
Hence the subjective nature of the beast. I do find it interesting that I’ve found many who like The Descendents a good bit but not Hugo and those who like Hugo a good bit but not The Descendents. Of course, some like both, but they do seem to appeal to two different personalities.
Don’t get me wrong, I liked the descendnats just fine, but it wasn’t going to live up to expectations. However Hugo’s initial response at NYFF was nothing spectacular so I wasn’t expecting much and left the theater astounded. The power of expectations..
Expectations indeed. I actually think I may have had too high of expectations for Hugo after reading some stellar reviews. Absolutely, I appreciated the movie in many ways, especially technically, I just didn’t connect with it as much as I had heard I would. In an odd way, I was hoping it would have the magic of Amelie meets a family picture, but I didn’t leave feeling that way. That said, my sister, who often has similar tastes as me, counts it as her second favorite film of the year. So, it must be working really well for some.
That’s actually…a pretty good list. Of course, of course, of course, J. Edgar would make it. I was just waiting to see if Clint would make the NBR again. Total slavish devotion.
Hugo stands no chance of winning BP at the Oscars but I’m enjoying the pre-show variety. Last year’s Social Network lovefest was embarrassing.
“Hugo stands no chance of winning BP at the Oscars…”
You are incorrect, sir.
If I had to bet right now I would say The Artist and Hugo are the two players for best picture at the Oscars.
And War Horse.
Right now, with my money, I would bet against War Horse. I am seeing it Saturday so maybe I will change my mind.
I don’t know Kris, I’ve been studying the Oscars for nearly 20 years. There’s little precedent for a film like Hugo winning. Not only would it need to do everything right (win the PGA/DGA, have a good/great showing come Oscar nomination morning), but the perceived frontrunners, namely The Artist and War Horse would need to do everything wrong.
Just too many huge leaps of Oscar logic to bet on Hugo. Nevertheless, I’m excited for the diversity thus far.
I’ve got to think Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close has a shot if War Horse doesn’t pick up enough steam. It’s a nice fit for the Academy. That said, if it gaines traction, do you think Moneyball might have a shot if it gets into the race?
How the hell was that embarrassing? “The Social Network” was practically the only film from last year that everyone could agree on, and it was also by far the best. Rewarding anything else would have been “embarrassing.”
“By far the best?”
Not quite JLPATT.
I’ve heard so little about The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo since it first screened. Do we have any news on how it’s played for the critics? Or are they actually taking an embargo seriously for once?
I know. Did they hire killers or kidnapped family members to prevent them from saying anything? Not even Twitter reactions? I want some reactions, people!
I’ve heard it’s exactly what we thought it would be. The book with style. And no real awards potential. MAYBE Mara. I seen it soon. Embargoed, however.
And I’ve heard it tops The Social Network. Why do we buy into this notion of “no awards potential” again and again every year, and again and again films that weren’t Oscar plays (The Departed, The Hurt Locker, The Social Network, Hugo) figure into the race. It’s ignorant.
Some Twitter reactions from the first screening.
The book with style sounds terribly uncinematic to me. Is it supposed to sound positive?
50/50! Yes! Hope this spells good things for its chances with the Academy (even though of course there is no direct correlation). Great picks across the board. The indies list, especially, is an embarrassment of riches. And seeing Drive and Dragon Tattoo both in the top ten is very exciting.
Harry Potter on the top 10 list. Interesting.
Really a love fest more for Clooney than Eastwood this year. Ides of March makes the top 10 list.
Yay for Hugo! Sad Olsen keeps being snubbed though.
I can respect this, even if they left off some movies, a lot more than NYCC. Very happy for Drive and Hugo, as well as Swinton. Also happy Dragon Tattoo got it the top 10.
In terms of Martha Marcy May Marlene it looks like the bloggers are the people that loved it and that the critics just simply respected it. Admittedly I though the film was good and respectable myself and was wondering about all the blogger love. I am not surprised in the least that it is not showing up anywhere.
Having said that I have not seen Margin Call or Like Crazy so I can’t make those direct comparisons.
Hugo, Scorsese, Tilda, Fassbender, Harry 7:2, 50/50, Margin Call …. yayyyy!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Clooney, Woodsley … zzzzzzz
Looks like Rango and A Separation could dominate Animated and Foreign.
It’s also worth mentioning that Hugo actually came in second in best director and third in best picture at the New York Film Critics voting.
It’s most definitely a strong contender for the big one. And a second Oscar for Scorsese would be amazing.
Ok, I REALLY thought Young Adult would make the top 10 list. It could use all and any attention. I’m afraid Charlize might fall off the radar. As much I love Tilda Swinton and WNTTAK was one of the most brutal movie-going experiences of the year, I wish Charlize had won. Maybe Close will be kicked out of the top 5 and it will end up with Swinton and Theron. That, I can deal with.
Eek I sound like I’m obsessed with Theron… I’m not, I promise! I just really really like her in Young Adult :)
I have not seen the performances from Charlize, Colman or Close yet but I can’t imagine anyone topping Tilda’s work in Kevin. I think she is hands down the best actress working right now.
Theron is pretty much beyond incredible in YA. I’ve never been a huge fan of hers until I saw that film. I thought Swinton was superb in WNTTAK and would love for her to be nominated, but IMO Close just doesn’t deserve it this year. It’s not a great film or performance.
Laura, I actually am predicting Close to be snubbed this year. I am probably in the minority, but I actually think both Charlize and Tilda will make it over her. My logic is that both Theron and Swinton give performances that people LOVE and are passionate about and will undoubtedly garner them several #1 votes.
As much as Close is respected and has friends in the industry, her performance has not particularly elicited the raves that Streep, Davis, Williams, Theron, and Swinton has. Not to mention that her film has gotten mostly terrible reviews, which will not go in her favor. Obviously, I could be totally wrong about this and my prejudice for Theron and Swinton’s work has maybe blinded me from Close’s potential, but I don’t think she is as locked as many think she is.
I agree with you. But the whole “it’s about time” narrative for Close is what people have been referring to when explaining her potential “lock” in the BA category. I’m with you though… plus, Swinton and Theron are actually the only 2 potential nominees who have strong performances in strong movies. The other 3-4 are strong performances in weak movies.
Aaron, your logic rings more true to me than it would have a month ago. I think I might agree. I’m starting to think Close might miss this year.
How in the world did J.Edgar make it over Ides of March? Or even Young Adult?
The Ides of March is in there.
Nvmd I didn’t see Ides… my bad.
It’s good to know that there is no film Clint Eastwood can direct that NBR won’t single out. That kind of stability is endearing in a we knew it all along kind of way.
Honestly, Felicity Jones constantly winning these breakout awards over Elizabeth Olsen is embarrassing in my opinion. Felicity gave a decent performance in a terrible film, and Elizabeth gave a great performance in a great film.
Also, Margin Call, a well acted bore that no one will remember in 2 months, beating films like MMMM and Pariah for best first feature prizes is equally ridiculous.
And nice to see NBR will reward Eastwoood no matter how terrible the film.
I haven’t yet seen “Like Crazy,” but I HAVE seen “MMMM” and “Margin Call,” and I preferred “Margin Call.”
Amen, RRL. I really don’t understand how you look at Elizabeth Olsen in MMMM and pick Felicity Jones in Like Crazy over her. I just can’t. And I feel the same about both MMMM and Pariah being snubbed for, of all things, Margin Call. I mean, really?
That’s gotta be one of the nicest curveballs the NBR has thrown in many years. Even though Hugo is the kind of film that’s right up their alley, I certainly didn’t expect it to win when there’s another love-letter to the past in the form of The Artist.
Speaking of that though, I’m a bit surprised Midnight in Paris didn’t make their top ten. Just like Hugo and The Artist, it really seemed like a film they would hold in (even) higher regard than other groups.
Good for Swinton, and good for the Oscar race! Maybe things aren’t black and white this season as it sometimes feels.
I realize we’re only two critics groups into awards season, but my oh my will I prefer this awards season if it’s Artist/Hazanavicius vs Hugo/Scorsese – two movies I love. Last season’s battle royale between two movies I was ambivalent about was pretty boring for me.
That was me in ’07. I couldn’t stand TWBB and I wasn’t wild about NCFOM. Years later, I appreciate NCFOM a lot more. But I was big on Atonement that year. And after months of people saying it wouldn’t even be nommed for BP – when it WAS – it was like a victory already.
Also nice to see War Horse in the 10; having only heard/read screening reactions.
Wow… this could be really good for a lot of things… Hugo, Tilda Swinton, Footnote, 50/50, Rango.
Maybe an obvious answer to this, but are independent films ineligible for the top 10 films list? I understand there’s a separate list, but it’s just kind of funny that the two lists’ content doesn’t overlap at all.
If that was the case, wouldn’t The Artist, Descendants, and Drive be ineligible?
True, but then why didn’t those three films make the Top Ten Independent Films list?
My guess–and this is just me speculating; I don’t know it for a fact–is that they save the Top 10 Independent list for Independent movies that they liked, but didn’t like enough to put on their Top 10 Film list. Last year, for example, Winter’s Bone would obviously have qualified to be on the independent films list, but they liked it well enough to elevate it to the “higher tier” of the Top 10 Films list. For them, it’s probably redundant to put a movie on both lists, similar to how it’d be redundant to put their #1 Best film on the Top 10 list as well.
So judging by NBR history, Hugo is pretty much guaranteed a Picture nomination, one of the big winners will be snubbed (probably Swinton), and one of them will win the Oscar (probably Plummer).
I can see Swinton getting in and Woodley being snubbed instead.
From a group that never included The Lord of the Rings in their top ten from 2001-2003, I’m pretty shocked to see Harry Potter in there.
I’m pleased to see the double shout-out to Harry Potter.
I consider The Artist, Hugo, and The Descendants to be mortal locks for Best Picture nominations, with War Horse looking very strong in the early stages and The Tree of Life becoming more promising. I think those five movies plus The Help and Extremely Loud… are probably my predicted nominees at the moment.
The key to this year Oscar chances for a film to win BP will be (like last year) the PGA. True, the DGA has the best tracking record, but the catalyst will be, i think, the win in the PGA. War Horse will have the most nominations (even without acting) and the biggest box office (unless Harry Potter is nominated), but without the PGA it won’t win. I agree with Kris though that it will be a player in the race.
I MUCH prefer these wins to the NYFCC…Congrats to Scorsese, Swinton, Plummer, especially! Really am loving the Hugo victory!
Although I will also echo the baffling snubbing of Martha Marcy May Marlene and Elizabeth Olsen…I cannot fathom how Felicity Jones is winning the breakthrough awards over her…not that Jones is bad (quite contrary), but Olsen was just stellar in a terrific film…and wtf is up with Margin Call taking all the best first feature awards? MMMM was more visually and technically arresting than the hugely overrated Margin Call. And to not even include it in the top ten independent films when CEDAR RAPIDS makes it??? Just very, very strange.
Overall, the biggest thing I am excited about is Tilda Swinton…I really, REALLY hope she can make the top five, and I think she can (I hope she knocks out Close, sorry). Let’s hope she doesn’t go the way of Lesley Manville, last year.
It’s going to be so amusing if “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” just comes in, dominates and changes everything.
Don’t think this means much for Swinton, honestly. Remember Manville won Best Actress from NBR last year and that didn’t pan out so well (unfortunately).
Also, anyone else a bit perplexed by the insane “Hugo” praise lately? The word when it was first shown was rather ambivalent, “polite” as Kris said, but then all the critics’ reviews came in and it was all of the sudden one of the best reviewed films of the year? Very strange. I personally think it’s quite a good movie, but like others it’s terribly and sadly hindered by a really oddly paced, unfocused middle section.
I’m hoping too that Swinton doesn’t go the way Manville did last year (who should have been nominated). What Swinton has going for her that Manville didn’t is that Tilda is unequivocally the lead while Manville wasn’t…she had a large part in an ensemble film which obviously inspired a lot of debate for voters on where to place her. I’m really hoping Tilda Swinton gets her deserved lead actress nomination. She’s dynamite in the film. And it’s such a crime that she has been ignored two years running (for I Am Love and her knockout turn in Julia).
Has the NBR done away with gendered breakthrough awards? This year they’ve selected two young woman, and I recall Jennifer Lawrence being the single awardee last year. If it truly is a unisex category now, they’ll never be another male winner! “Breakthrough” attention always goes to the new, P.Y.T. ingenue.
I was wondering that, too. Couldn’t they have just given Michael Fassbender a “Breakthrough Actor” Award instead of some bizarre spotlight award?
Let the Win Win domination begin!
I do not get the Hugo love–as in I do not think the Academy for it.
I think that MMMM’s campaign is being really poorly handled. Searchlight needs to get Olsen’s name out there and she needs to win breakthrough awards over Jones. However, Jones is being advertised like crazy (I had to). I’ve seen the trailer for it plenty of times in theaters, there are bunches of web ads and there were TV spots when it was released (maybe there still are?). Paramount is just doing a much better job campaigning, IMO.
No ‘Midnight in Paris’. Does this affect it’s Oscar chances? I would have thought it was a sure-fire pick for the NBR…eek.
happy for Drive and Hugo…really hope Drive gets BP oscar nom…recently watched Hugo in 3D, dazzling photography, I agree with Cameron, it’s the best 3D photography I’ve seen outside of Avatar, but the story/acting was good, not the best. Drive was better as a complete package in my opinion. Looking forward to Extremely Loud and War Horse
Blah. I wish Michael Fassbender had won the Best Actor award instead. Hope he picks up some other major crix awards soon instead, and that Clooney doesn’t spend yet ANOTHER season hogging them all.
Thrilled for Swinton and hoping the lack of passion for Close will lead to a snub as well. Also kinda hoping that Theron will miss out and Olsen will sneak in with a SAG and Oscar nod. Anyone remember how Laura Linney was snubbed every which way for “The Savages”, then managed to bump out Angelina Jolie come Oscar time? Here’s hoping that plays out again–although I’m not sure I can be greedy enough for both Swinton and Olsen, but the category seems weird without a likely Best Actress newcomer. Sundance love tends to linger, so we’ll see.
I’m not a wild Clooney fan. But I know that he is one of the most reliable actors out there. That is commendable. And I know many consider his perf in The Descendants one of his best. But I agree, if he hogs Best Actor this year, I’ll be annoyed.
Totally agree. I mean, I loved Clooney in UITA and the film was in my Top 5. He was good in MC, albeit not better than Gosling or McAvoy to warrant a nod that year (but neither was Depp, really). It’s just intriguing how the crix have veered towards Globes-esque starfucking in recent times. Clooney seems deserving on merit, but I just hope that he doesn’t bogart them all. People like Fassbender and Oldman could certainly use some critical support to solidify their odds.
This is the third Best Actor prize they have awarded Clooney in five years. Not that any of the three were bad or unworthy performances.
Michael Clayton – 2007
Up in the Air – 2009
The Descendants – 2011
Honestly, i think Olsen is going to get a couple of critics awards soon after. She and Mara are going to be the young threats to the Best Actress category, not Jones. It’s too early to write her off from the nbr and nyfcc and gotham