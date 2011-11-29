Film Independent spotlights the right stuff in Independent Spirit Award nominations

Much more interesting to me this morning was Film Independent’s list of nominees for the Independent Spirit Awards. Any slate that features multiple tips of the hat for “Drive,” “Take Shelter” and “Beginners,” love for Woody Harrelson in “Rampart” and recognition for Corey Stoll in “Midnight in Paris” is fine by me.
The announcement was made via Film Independent’s Twitter feed. No online stream or TV announcement. The economy route. Which made things kind of hairy if you were also following the New York Film Critics Circle’s feed at the same time. But it also brought a smile to my face to see, say, Albert Brooks winning a Best Supporting Actor prize for his work in “Drive” while at the same time receiving a nomination for same at the Independent Spirit Awards. Ditto Jessica Chastain and her work in “Take Shelter.”
Still, let’s not do this again, okay? Too much at once.
The big surprise of the field, I thought, was George Clooney missing out on a Best Actor nomination for “The Descendants” when the film was clearly a favorite across the board (receiving notices for Best Feature, Best Director, Best Supporting Female and Best Screenplay). I don’t know that Clooney should take it too personally, though, as the field of lead actors is an impressive and accomplished one (see below).
I appreciate that Film Independent spotlights a below-the-line category (Best Cinematography), but I wish they’d be even more interesting in their choices. “Bellflower” and “The Dynamiter” are handsome picks, but “Midnight in Paris,” much as I love the movie, and “The Artist,” though it does have some compelling compositions, feel like a placeholders for more dynamic work, like “Drive,” for instance, or, to say the least, “Rampart.”
And why just spotlight cinematography, by the way? It seems to me it’s time to expand a bit. Bring in film editing. That’s a good start. I know cinematography is the most accessible in terms of people actually knowing what they’re talking about when awarding films, but I think you can grow into a few other areas. I’d love, for instance, to see the eclectic picks this group would offer up for Best Original Score.
Who gets a boost out of all this? Well, I think it’s a good feather in Corey Stoll’s cap, for one. He was part of the David Cronenberg tribute at the Gotham Awards last night, and no, there is no connection between the two, other than the fact that both “Midnight in Paris” and “A Dangerous Method” are Sony Pictures Classics movies and it shows they are clearly trying to push him out into the light a bit. Good.
John Hawkes could get some more attention for his work in “Martha Marcy May Marlene,” but there seems to be an atmosphere of reserve around that one suddenly after it failed to win a prize at the Gothams or from the NYFCC and was only noted for acting and the producers award here.
The “Win Win” screener could be popped into a few more DVD players now, as could “Pariah” and “Beginners,” which both did well at the Gothams last night. But mostly, this all seems to solidify “The Artist” and its ubiquitous place in the season. While it was busy sharing the lead in nominations here it was winning the Best Picture and Best Director prize from the New York critics.
It’s lovely to see Jonathan Levine’s “50/50” get some love, particularly for Anjelica Huston, who’s very little screen time is masterfully handled and draws out real emotion. And I’d like to think that the strong showing for “Drive” will put some wind in its sails, but I’m doubtful.
“The Artist” and “Take Shelter” led the field with five nominations each. “Beginners,” “The Descendants” and “Drive” weren’t far behind with four apiece.
The full list of nominees:
Best Feature
“The Artist”
“Beginners”
“The Descendants”
“Drive”
“50/50”
“Take Shelter”
Best Director
Mike Mills, “Beginners”
Alexander Payne, “The Descendants”
Nicolas Winding Refn, “Drive”
Jeff Nichols, “Take Shelter”
Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist”
Best Male Lead
Demian Bichir, “A Better Life”
Jean Dujardin, “The Artist”
Ryan Gosling, “Drive”
Woody Harrelson, “Rampart”
Michael Shannon, “Take Shelter”
Best Female Lead
Lauren Ambrose, “Think of Me”
Rachel Harris, “Natural Selection”
Adepero Oduye, “Pariah”
Elizabeth Olsen, “Martha Marcy May Marlene”
Michelle Williams, “My Week with Marilyn”
Best Supporting Male
Albert Brooks, “Drive”
John Hawkes, “Martha Marcy May Marlene”
Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”
John C. Reilly, “Cedar Rapids”
Corey Stoll, “Midnight in Paris”
Best Supporting Female
Jessica Chastain, “Take Shelter”
Anjelica Huston, “50/50”
Janet McTeer, “Albert Nobbs”
Harmony Santana, “Gun Hill Road”
Shailene Woodley, “The Descendants”
Best Screenplay
“The Artist”
“Beginners”
“The Descendants”
“Footnote”
“Win Win”
Best First Feature
“Another Earth”
“In the Family”
“Margin Call”
“Martha Marcy May Marlene”
“Natural Selection”
Best First Screenplay
“Another Earth”
“Cedar Rapids”
“50/50”
“Margin Call”
“Terri”
Best Cinematography
“The Artist”
“Bellflower”
“The Dynamiter”
“Midnight in Paris”
“The Off Hours”
Best International Film
“The Kid with a Bike”
“Melancholia”
“A Separation”
“Shame”
“Tyrannosaur”
Best Documentary
“An African Election”
“Bll Cunningham New York”
“The Interrupters”
“We Were Here”
“The Redemption of General Butt Naked”
Robert Altman Award
“Margin Call”
John Cassavetes Award
“Bellflower”
“Circumstance”
“The Dynamiter”
“Hello Lonesome”
“Pariah”
Piaget Producers Award
Chad Burris, “Mosquito y Mari”
Sophia Lynn, “Take Shelter”
Josh Bond, “Martha Marcy May Marlene”
Someone to Watch Award
Simon Arthur, “Silver Tongues”
Mark Jackson, “Without”
Nicholas Ozeki, “Mamitas”
Truer Than Fiction Award
“Bombay Beach”
“Hell and Back Again”
“Where Soldiers Come From”
Lol Janet McTeer but no Glenn Close – OUCH.
I know this was touched upon in an Oscar Talk, but McTeer is not in the same category as Close. And just because her performance is louder than Close’s doesn’t mean it’s any less good. I haven’t seen the film yet, but McTeer has clearly been getting praise in many circles.
This is similar to what happened a year or two ago when Bill Murray was nominated for “Get Low” and the Oscar-buzzed performance made by Robert Duvall was snubbed….all in all, a good list. the biggest snub was Fassbender and Shame, IMHO….really glad to see Corey Stoll get some traction!
Kris are you kidding? Midnight in Paris has MAGNIFICENT cinematography! I am rooting for it to get Oscar nominated. The gold hued nostalgia is intoxicating. It is really skillfully shot and Allen flexes his seldom used visual muscle in this film.
I think it gets the job done with above average quality. It isn’t particularly memorable for that, in my view.
I agree with you Kris, but I’d be happy to see it get nominated because Darius Khonji is a great cinematographer who deserves another nomination.
Red_wine, I can only assume that you’ve either seen few Allen things theatrically or really have no idea what you are talking about.
“. It is really skillfully shot and Allen flexes his seldom used visual muscle in this film.”
That is a totally wrong thing to say as Allen is one of the most visually inventive of all film directors period (have you ever seen Zelig or Stardust Memories on the big screen?)and Midnight in Paris is absolutely nothing unusual in terms of the kind of work he’s been doing recently. And that work is very sharp. People are only noticing that now that Midnight in Paris has a fancier setting.
I am on record, however, that Vicky Cristina Barcelona and You Will Meet A Tall Dark stranger are both better shot. MiP is a beutiful film but, I dunno, there is something just a touch wobbly about it’s camerawork. There is a level of sharpness to Stranger that I, personally find intoxating but I realize all my praise will be dismissed because that film is brutally underrated. I think it’s Allen’s best since Match Point and I really like Allen’s recent work.
When it comes to cinematography, I think it’s important to separate how something is lit vs how it is framed/shot. Personally, I think there should be two separate categories for Cinematography, much like there are two distinct categories for sound – and the difference, I dare say it, is just as great. Especially considering that often times, DPs don’t personally handle the camera.
I think that both aspects could be appreciated on their own separate merits.
I must say that even though I love both the movie and Darius Khondji, his work on MiP was dissapointing.
Was expecting SO much more from Allen, Khondji and the fact that they were shooting in Paris. My favorite sequence is the whole series of shots that opens the movie (the use of light is GENIUS) but the rest was auto-pilot work. I might be wrong, but I remember a couple of out-of-focus shots that kept me wondering if that was somehow intentional (doubt it).
Anyway, Allen’s history with cinematography award- recognition is an odd one. Let’s not forget Gordon Willis (with the exception of Zelig) and Carlo diPalma where snubbed for brilliant work (Manhattan, Annie Hall, Hannah…).
Let’s hope Rome makes both Khondji and Allen do a better job next time.
Guest, obviously I have no idea what I am talking about, I am nowhere near as lucid as you.
Isn’t The Artist a foreign production? Or is it considered American because of the Weinsteins?
I really find it strange to ignore George Clooney and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. But lots of worthy nominees here.
Yeah, huh?
Shame is ineligible for any of the acting catagories(or any other main category) becuase of its foreign film status, but The Artist is okay?
Very confused by JGL snub. Doesn’t make any sense.
The Artist had partial US funding and Hazanavicius is a US resident. Those are the criteria.
Nice to see Midnight in Paris picking up steam for its tech aspects, and for Corey Stoll too! Hopefully they’ll come in good shape when the Oscar nominations are announced.
I’m also projecting something for Beginners, here as well. If things keep up like this, it’ll at least get a screenplay nod. I’m partial on this film, though. I liked Plummer’s story and character a whole lot, but he was essentially on the background. I didn’t care much for McGregor, to be honest.
Btw, a small correction: Jessica Chastain and Harmony Santana, nominated for… blank.
Agreed on Beginners. The Plummer performance and storyline saved the film for me. The rest was meh-to-horrible. But somehow it keeps popping out. Screenplay nod seems likely at this point.
Good to see Drive nominated! Very happy for Gosling, too. Wasn’t he snubbed last year for Blue Valentine? I found it a little odd that Kenneth Branagh wasn’t nominated for Best Supporting Actor. I’m happy to see Michelle Williams made the cut though. She’s probably the only real Oscar contender (maybe Olsen) in that category, and I’m thrilled Close was left off the list *maniacal laugh* (Muppets, anyone?)!
Was We Need to Talk About Kevin eligible?
That’s my question too! It must have been if The Artist qualified, right?
We Need to Talk About Kevin did not have US funding.
No love for Another Happy Day?? I keep hearing raves for Ellen Barken
Ah, yes. Good observation
It has sunk on RT.
Where is The tree of Life????? isn’t it an indie
Budget. Indie Spirits have a cut-off, TOL’s budget surpasses that cut off. I believe it’s somewhere in the 18-20 mil range and TOL was upwards of 35 mil. I’m guessing the numbers here, so you might want to check it out for yourself.
Really, really odd that George Clooney would miss out on a nomination when everyone’s been raving about his performance. They loved that movie as much as they possibly could, yet he missed out? Bizarre. Not that it hurts his Oscar chances or anything, just a very glaring omission.
Ditto for Joseph Gordon-Levitt, to a lesser degree, though he probably deserved this more since he’s probably not going to be in the Oscar race.
Anyway, what a spectacular failure of a year this is for supporting performances. I’ve never seen anything quite like it.. I’m literally struggling to even find enough performances to fill out my predictions. Seems like it’s been the same for the indies as well.. I mean, I loved Cedar Rapids and found John C. Reilly hilarious in it, but he’d never ever get an Indie Spirit nomination for that in any other year. Such a bizarre year.
Gordon-Levitt is what bugs more more. This is a great young indie actor who consistently nails it and the film did quite well, elsewhere here. It wouldn’t be a film without his performance. Now … I realize that there are very strong performances my males in indies this year (great!), but they couldn’t have made a 6th slot?
Regarding Clooney, he may be too high profile, or maybe voters just wanted to get in as many deserving people as they could. There could have been a ‘oh, Clooney is in, he’s fine, but I’m gonna vote for person x now to ensure they get a spot’.
All just my opinion.
Clooney may be too much of an A-list guy who doesn’t really need the indie cred, but it is such a strange omission when they loved the movie as much they clearly did. I’d be far more okay with him missing out if the film had only gotten a few nominations instead of getting nominated for nearly everything but him.
Clooney’s miss is extremely peculiar. And I don’t think it has anything to do with his “A-list” status. They nominated Nicole Kidman last year and Angelina Jolie recently. Really don’t understand how he missed out, considering that the film did really well overall. I also sympathize with the JGL snub. He was brilliant in 50/50 and the movie itself is a gem. Very happy for Anjelica Huston, though…wish they could’ve made room for Anna Kendrick as well since she was superb in the film.
I’m surprised that Huston is the supporting female singled out from 50/50. I think she’s quite good, but I didn’t see enough screen time or much of a substantial arc to really warrant a nomination. I thought it would be a kind of back and forth between Howard and Kendrick in all honestly, as they both deserve recognition.
In her small amount of time, I thought Huston was fantastic.
I agree to an extent, I think she conveys what she needs to and with a less than desirable amount of time to do it. In a film with more screen time devoted to her I’d say she’d very much deserve a nomination, but these are the kind of things I factor to in what’s worthy of a nom ir not, even though it can’t really be pinned on the actor.
Surprised that you liked the cinematography in Rampart, Kris. At times, I’ll admit there was some interesting framing, but that one scene between Harrelson, Buscemi, and Weaver… with the camera constantly panning and cutting? It hurt my brain.
That one (ONE!) shot didn’t work. The rest is a tapestry of brilliance. Bobby Bukowski is fantastic.
For me, Melancholia was the bigger snub in that category. That opening sequence alone should’ve secured a nod for it.
Aside from Harrelson (who was amazing, for sure), I wanted to love Rampart more than I did. The Messenger is still near perfection in my book, though.
Shannon may not get a nod for Best Actor at the Oscars, but I’m willing to bet he takes home the Spirit.
The Independent Spirit Awards always confuse me because I never know exactly what “qualifies”. For instance I thought The Artist was a French production which would make it ineligible…was Like Crazy eligible? I thought Felicity Jones would be a shoo-in for Best Female Lead. George Clooney and Glenn Close snubs are really surprising as well, considering their supporting co-stars managed a nomination.
SO happy that Rachel Harris got nominated instead of Glenn Close. Close is just… I didn’t find her too impressive.
Love the love for Drive, but I can understand why Martha Marcy was absent so much. It’s hard to embrace, even if I think it’s one of the best films of the year.
What I wanna know is… where is Meek’s Cutoff?
Martha Marcy May Marlene was nominated for First Feature. Films there are not eligible for Best Feature I believe.
MMMM didn’t do anything for me. So it’s snubs aren’t making me boo-hoo. But I do find it fascinating that’s not winning/not getting nommed for certain things.
Meek’s Cutoff was eligible last year
Go Take Shelter! Go Michael Shannon! Pardon my fangirling. But seriously, Take Shelter needs some recognition.
And what a shame Gordon-Levitt didn’t get nominated. Loved Chastain in Take Shelter but I hope Huston snags this. She’s second best to Gordon-Levitt in 50/50.
Finally some love for Corey Stoll! Damn it he deserves it.
And as others have pointed out, the whole rules-eligibility thing is SO confusing it’s absurd. I thought Midnight in Paris was not eligible because of its budget (size and origin)
So Woody was eligible in Directing and Screenplay and he didn’t made it? Color me worried. He is the quintessential american independent filmmaker.
Seems to me like BP won’t happen for films that aren’t US funded. Acting, too. But things like cinematography, screenplay, and such … some are eligible. Seems odd, for sure.
Don’t know if Drive will get anything in the end, but it had really became something of its own (at least in parts of Europe where I’m from). Found this pretty fantastic fan animation this morning if you’d like to check it out.
[vimeo.com]
Sad for JGL, but very excited about Huston’s inclusion!