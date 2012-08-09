‘Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ adds Alan Ritchson as Gloss

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” has found another tribute.

“Blue Mountain State” star Alan Ritchson has joined the cast as Gloss, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In “Fire,” Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) and the other former Hunger Games winners from all the districts compete in the massive Quarter Quell. Gloss is the former District 1 tribute who takes part alongside his tribute sister Cashmere. District 1 has some fancy names.

Ritchson is joining returning stars Lawrence (who’s getting a big, fat raise), Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth and a wealth of other newcomers, including Philip Seymour Hoffman, Jena Malone, Sam Claflin and Lynn Cohen.

Ritchson also starred in the comedy pilot “Super Fun Night” for CBS.

“Catching Fire” opens November 22 , 2013.