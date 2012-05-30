Iron Patriot to appear in ‘Iron Man 3’

Just how many new characters will be in “Iron Man 3”? And how many of them will be terrorizing Robert Downey Jr.s’ Tony Stark?

Ben Kingsley, Guy Pearce, and Rebecca Hall are all going the third film as new characters, along with returning stars Downey Jr., Don Cheadle and Gwyneth Paltrow. Director-actor Jon Favreau will again appear as well (although he’s not directing).

Another newcomer, James Badge Dale, was tipped off to be playing a villain in the threequel.

It has been revealed that The Iron Patriot costume will appear in the film — although it seems it will be worn by a different character than in the comics continuity. Superherohype has confirmed that Dale — who plays Eric Slavin — was spotted on film’s set wearing the armor.

First appearing in “Dark Avengers” No. 1, the red-white-and-blue armor (stolen from Tony Stark and inspired by the then-deceased Captain America) was worn by Norman Osborn (formerly the villainous Green Goblin), who was erroneously heralded as a hero after the “Secret Invasion” storyline.

However, since Osborn (played by Willem DaFoe) is a part of Sony’s “Spider-Man” franchise, the character won’t be showing up in “Iron Man 3,” resulting in director Shane Black’s alternate take on the new armor suit.



With Kingsley being widely rumored to be playing the super villain known as the Mandarin, will Iron Man be able to handle all of this pressure? For now, you can him fight side-by-side with Hulk, Cap, Thor and the rest of the Marvel heroes in Joss Whedon’s “The Avengers.”

“Iron Man 3” opens nationwide May 13, 2013.