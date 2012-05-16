James Badge Dale in talks to join ‘Iron Man 3’

05.16.12 6 years ago

It looks like Tony Stark will have his hands full in “Iron Man 3.”

With rumors flying that attached Oscar-winner Ben Kingsley is playing The Mandarin, busy actor James Badge Dale is now circling a bad guy role in the film as well.
 
He’s is in talks to play the villainous role of Eric Savin, Deadline reports, which means the film will feature at least two major baddies.

Dale would join returning stars Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow and Don Cheadle, plus newcomers Kingsley and Guy Pearce, in the threequel.

Rebecca Hall (“The Town”) is also circling, after Jessica Chastain passed on the film

Dale is best-known to TV viewers for his work in “24” and HBO’s  “The Pacific.” On the big screen, he’ll soon appear in “The Lone Ranger,” “Flight” and “World War Z.”

“Iron Man 3” is being written and directed by Shane Black (“Kiss Kiss Bang Bang”), and will be the first post-“Avengers” Marvel movie to hit screens, although it’s unclear at this point how much the storyline will tie into “The Avengers.”

The film is set to be released May 3, 2013. 

