Is it wise for DC to put all its ‘Justice League’ eggs in Zach Snyder’s basket?

#Justice League #DC Comics
and 04.28.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

(CBR) As you may or may not have heard, Zack Snyder is apparently going to be directing a Justice League film in 2018.

On the one hand, it is definitely great to see a Justice League film. On the other hand, I am wary about both A. It being an extension of the Man of Steel universe and B. It being another Zack Snyder film.

Clearly, DC is pretty much doing the opposite of Marvel”s approach, where they had individually successful films and then combined the characters into one film. Instead, we”re going to introduce the Justice League in a Superman vs. Batman film and then have the Justice League follow from that.

My concern with that is that if you”re introducing these characters as supporting characters in another person”s movie, it seems to diminish their importance and thus all you GET is a Justice League movie, rather than a Wonder Woman movie or a Flash movie or another Green Lantern movie.

And as for Snyder, I”d prefer to see a unique take on the team film rather than an extension of the Snyder films, because then you”re putting a whooooole of your eggs in just Snyder”s basket.

TOPICS#Justice League#DC Comics
TAGSBATMAN VS SUPERMANDC COMICSJustice Leaguezach snyder

