It’s here: Stream Eminem’s new ‘Marshall Mathers LP 2’ right now

Here’s something to make your Friday night even more enjoyable, or at least a bit more angst-ridden; Take a listen to Eminem’s new ‘Marshall Mathers LP 2.”

The superstar rapper has already released several songs from the album, featuring guests like Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, Skylar Grey and fun.’s Nate Ruess. Although it won’t officially hits stores until Tuesday, the highly-antiticpated album is now officially streaming, after being leaked earlier this week.

Listen to “MMLPII” on itunes Radio here.

“MMLP2” is the belated sequel to his 2000 smash “The Marshall Mathers LP,” which spawned hits like “The Real Slim Shady,” “Stan” and “The Way I Am.” The album finds Eminem working with a number of producers, including pals Dr. Dre and Rick Rubin.

“The Marshall Mathers LP 2” will be officially released November 5.

What do you think of the album? Where does it rank in his discography? Is it as good as “The Marshall Mathers LP”?