Sony Entertainment/Marvel Studios

The pre-holiday warmup for Spider-Man: Far From Home couldn’t be more fun for Jake Gyllenhaal as his Mysterio prepares for multiplex arrival. And what a different approach he’s taken as opposed to promoting Oscar-nominated roles, right? Gyllenhaal’s ferociously defended Sean Paul’s music and (apparently) dressed up like one of the Night At The Roxbury guys with Tom Holland. However, it’s not all fun and games, and reality set in when Gyllenhaal decided to hit the bar … as Mysterio. At least, he was wearing the dang helmet, and that prevented a good time. Here’s the Instagrammed evidence of the sad sight.

Those “[p]ost Spider-Man premiere blues” weren’t helped much by a muzak version of Whitney Houston’s “Greatest Love Of All,” or maybe that made all the difference? In any event, director Jon Watts commented directly on the Instagram post to express faux-regret for not making this the post-credits scene for the Phase Three endcap movie. That would have been especially lovely with Gyllenhall still wearing that Roxbury chain, but given that Watts previously told Uproxx that some “pretty amazing visual possibilities” arrive with this character, I don’t think this was what he had in mind? Well, I’d suggest pouring one out for poor Mysterio, but Gyllenhall’s already doing that on his own.

Spider-Man: Far From Home arrives on July 2.