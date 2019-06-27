Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If you’re enjoying the deluge of Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal interviews floating around ahead of Spider-Man: Far From Home, then this clip should rise to the top. Granted, there are a lot of amazing stories surfacing about this dynamic, but the pair’s BBC Radio 1 appearance is a standout. You never knew that you needed Gyllenhall’s opinion on dancehall king Sean Paul, right? Well, humanity is now better for knowing. The good stuff starts right after the 3:00 mark during the above clip from BBC Radio 1’s Breakfast with Greg James program, specifically the “Unpopular Opinion” segment. As is customary, listeners called in to offer their own contrariness on pop cultural institutions, so we learned that Holland is not into Game of Thrones. However, Gyllenhaal will defend Sean Paul to the death. His reaction to someone who voiced otherwise was immediate: “No. Just hang up on him.”

Gyllenhaal wasn’t kidding. “Sean Paul makes every song better he’s in,” he insisted while calling the Jamaican star “a genius.” Then the Nightcrawler actor grew more animated:

“There’s not a moment where he comes on the radio where you’re not like, come on! He makes driving fun. I don’t care what you’re doing. You could be stuck in traffic and he comes on and you want to dance. Doesn’t matter. Totally disagree. That is an unpopular opinion. Now I understand the game.”

Point made. Then Gyllenhaal made things even sweeter by singing along with the segment’s theme and some Sean Paul tunes, and oh boy. Everyone needs to find something to get as excited about as Gyllenhall is about Sean Paul.

Spider-Man: Far From Home arrives on July 2.