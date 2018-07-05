AMC

Jeffrey Dean Morgan was a renowned actor before The Walking Dead, with roles on Supernatural and Grey’s Anatomy and in the Watchmen movie, but his fame has gone to the next level since he started playing Negan. It’s an iconic character (if also somewhat problematic), and while I’m sure Morgan appreciates the attention paid to his career, he would also like Walking Dead fans to stop visiting his darn home. You might call it his… Sanctuary (sorry).

“Dear people that think it’s a solid plan to come to our house, take pictures, drive up to house, knock on door… it’s not a good plan,” he tweeted. “It’s rude and creepy. Respect our privacy please. And… you’re being recorded.”

Walking Dead actors have a, let’s say, complicated relationship with fans of the show. Norman Reedus was bitten by a “female fan [who was] standing in the line for photo opportunities,” while Seth Gilliam (“It took a little getting used to, the death threats, and realizing they were coming from 13-year-old boys in the basement of their Wisconsin home”), Josh McDermitt (“Death threats, don’t send me death threats, because I will report all that sh*t to the cops”), and creator Robert Kirkman have all received death threats from viewers.

If you want to see Morgan in a less creepy and stalker-y way, why not visit the candy store in Rhinebeck, New York that he co-owns with Paul Rudd? TIL: Negan and Ant-Man own a candy store in Rhinebeck, New York.

