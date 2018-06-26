Getty Image

Very little is known about Lost and The Leftovers alum Damon Lindelof’s new Watchmen series over at HBO, aside from the fact that it will “remix” Alan Moore’s original story. A few casting announcements were made in late May that included, among others, names like Regina King and Don Johnson, but very little about who these performers would be playing has been revealed. This remains the same today, though the latest Watchmen news has identified who will be leading Lindelof’s latest television adventure: Jeremy Irons.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 69-year-old British actor will lead Watchmen in an unspecified role. THR notes “HBO has remained mum on character details,” but did note that “Irons will likely play an aging and imperious lord of a British manor.” Where such a character fits into Moore’s original story, or Zack Snyder’s 2009 film adaptation, remains to be seen. Then again, it sounds like Lindelof will be making significant changes to the source material:

Lindelof’s take on Alan Moore’s beloved comic series is set in an alternate history where “superheroes” are treated as outlaws. Watchmen embraces the nostalgia of the original trailblazing graphic novel while attempting to break ground of its own.

Either way, Irons, King and Johnson will join previously announced cast members Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Adelaide Clemens, and Andrew Howard in the production. And who knows? Maybe the British thespian will still get to wear some tight spandex.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)