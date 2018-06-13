WARNING: Possible spoilers for the upcoming Watchmen TV series below
HBO’s Watchmen series from Damon Lindelof is precisely the type of thing that will drive fans crazy. Lindelof had to release a note explaining the series direction for a reason, and it is safe to say that it will be scrutinized far more than Lost ever was. But that said, the set photos and information that has leaked out about the series to this point paints a picture of a series that could be interesting.
The respect for the original Alan Moore story is present unless you find that the existence of the series is disrespect in itself. It’s got a great cast; it’s got a critically acclaimed writer/creator attached, it seems to be in good hands that won’t tarnish what has already been told. It is not a Watchmen adaptation. It is a Watchmen series that carries on the world with a different story. At least that’s how it was described in Lindelof’s letter on Instagram:
We have no desire to ‘adapt’ the twelve issues Mr. Moore and Mr. Gibbons created thirty years ago. Those issues are sacred ground and will not be retread nor recreated nor reproduced nor rebooted. They will however be remixed. Because the bass lines in those familiar tracks are just too good and we’d be fools not to sample them. Those original twelve issues are our Old Testament. When the New Testament came along it did not erase what came before it. Creation. The Garden of Eden. Abraham and Isaac. The Flood. It all happened. And so it will be with Watchmen. The Comedian died. Dan and Laurie fell in love. Ozymandias saved the world and Dr. Manhattan left it just after blowing Rorschach to pieces in the bitter cold of Antarctica.
