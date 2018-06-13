Warner Bros.

WARNING: Possible spoilers for the upcoming Watchmen TV series below

HBO’s Watchmen series from Damon Lindelof is precisely the type of thing that will drive fans crazy. Lindelof had to release a note explaining the series direction for a reason, and it is safe to say that it will be scrutinized far more than Lost ever was. But that said, the set photos and information that has leaked out about the series to this point paints a picture of a series that could be interesting.

The respect for the original Alan Moore story is present unless you find that the existence of the series is disrespect in itself. It’s got a great cast; it’s got a critically acclaimed writer/creator attached, it seems to be in good hands that won’t tarnish what has already been told. It is not a Watchmen adaptation. It is a Watchmen series that carries on the world with a different story. At least that’s how it was described in Lindelof’s letter on Instagram: