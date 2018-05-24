Damon Lindelof’s ‘Watchmen’ Adds Don Johnson, Reginia King, And More To The HBO ‘Remix’

#Watchmen #HBO
Entertainment Editor
05.23.18

Columbia

HBO wants you to watch Watchmen. Not the Watchmen, per se. For all we know, according to showrunner Damon Lindelof’s five-page manifesto which explained, defended, and hyped his upcoming ‘remix‘ on the esteemed comic book, there actually may not be Watchmen that we know of in this quasi-sequel set in modern times. But there will be heroes. And the cast looks thus far looks superheroic in its own right.

Variety broke the news that Regina King, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Adelaide Clemens, and Andrew Howard. King is supposed to play the lead role, and little is known beyond that. Considering this is only a pilot, there’s no telling if any of these actors will be regulars, and the world of the Watchmen is a deadly one.

However, Deadline’s Nellie Andreeva and Denise Petski seem to know a little more than HBO is currently letting on. Here are some new characters they’re tabbing for the “remix:”

Details of the cast’s roles are being kept under wraps though I have some ideas. King is believed to be playing Angela Abar, while Gossett Jr. likely is Old Man. Howard is said to be playing Red Scare, Clemens could be Pirate Jenny

None of those characters are from the original Watchmen, obviously. Lindelof said there would be “New faces. New masks to cover them,” after all.

(Via Variety / Deadline)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Watchmen#HBO
TAGSDAMON LINDELOFHBOWATCHMEN

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

05.23.18 13 hours ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.22.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.21.18 3 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

05.18.18 5 days ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 2 weeks ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP