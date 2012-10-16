Jim Carrey may team with ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ director for ‘Loomis Fargo’

Jim Carrey is on the comedy film comeback trail.

The funny man is in talks to star in the upcoming heist comedy “Loomis Fargo,” from “Napoleon Dynamite” director Jared Hess.

The fact-based film follows a quartet of robbers who stole $17 million from Loomis Fargo armored truck in 1997. Carrtey would play the group’s leader, a Southern ex-military man, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The initial script was written “Up All Night” creator Emily Spivey, and was re-written by Danny McBride and Jody Hill (“Eastbound and Down”). However, the shooting draft will be credited to Chris Bowman and Hubbel Palmer (both writers on the animated “Napoleon Dynamite” TV spin-off).

Carrey hasn’t had a bona fide box office hit in some time, although the family film “Mr. Popper’s Penguins” made over $100 million overseas. He’ll next be seen alongside Steve Carell and Olivia Wilde in “The Incredible Burt Wonderstone,” and he recently signed on to co-star in the upcoming “Kick-Ass 2, and he may be joining the “Dumb and Dumber” sequel after all.