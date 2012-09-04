Jim Carrey confirmed for ‘Kick-Ass 2’

Jim Carrey is The Colonel.

After rumors have been circulating for some time, the star has officially joined the cast of “Kick-Ass 2: Balls to the Wall.”

Director Jeff Wadlow tweeted the official news, saying, “6 days till we start shooting… and we officially have our Colonel. Alrighty f’n then!”

Carrey will play The Colonel, a new superhero who helps lift the spirits of good guys Kick-Ass (Aaron Johnson) and Hit-Girl (Chloe Moretz) in the fight against crime.

Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Nicolas Cage are also returning for the sequel. Matthew Vaughn (“X-Men: First class”), the original’s director, will produce this time around with Wadlow directing. Like the original, it’s based on the comic book series created by Mark Millar and John Romita Jr.

Carrey has appeared in comic book adaptations before, namely the ’90s hits “The Mask” and “Batman Forever.” He’ll next been seen alongside Steve Carell in “Burt Wonderstone.”

“Kick-Ass 2: Balls to the Wall” will hit theaters June 28, 2013.

Are you excited for Carrey to join “Kick-Ass 2?”