Jim Carrey confirmed for ‘Kick-Ass 2’

Jim Carrey is The Colonel.
After rumors have been circulating for some time, the star has officially joined the cast of “Kick-Ass 2: Balls to the Wall.”
Director Jeff Wadlow tweeted the official news, saying, “6 days till we start shooting… and we officially have our Colonel. Alrighty f’n then!”
Carrey will play The Colonel, a new superhero who helps lift the spirits of good guys Kick-Ass (Aaron Johnson) and Hit-Girl (Chloe Moretz) in the fight against crime.
Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Nicolas Cage are also returning for the sequel. Matthew Vaughn (“X-Men: First class”), the original’s director, will produce this time around with Wadlow directing. Like the original, it’s based on the comic book series created by Mark Millar and John Romita Jr.
Carrey has appeared in comic book adaptations before, namely the ’90s hits “The Mask” and “Batman Forever.” He’ll next been seen alongside Steve Carell in “Burt Wonderstone.”
“Kick-Ass 2: Balls to the Wall” will hit theaters June 28, 2013.
Are you excited for Carrey to join “Kick-Ass 2?”
Ugh. Unless it goes down like this…
EXT – ALLEY — NIGHT
THE COLONEL walks up to KICK-ASS and HIT GIRL.
COLONEL: Greeting and salutations, Kick-Ass and Hit Girl.
KICK-ASS: Hey.
COLONEL: Are you ready to help me–
HIT GIRL: LOOK OUT!!
A SIX-FOOT TALL, CYBORG RACCOON springs from a manhole and grabs the Colonel. With a swift motion, it bites the Colonel’s head off!
Annnnnnnnnnnnnd SCENE!
…it’s going to be a distraction.
We can only thank who ever it may be that you have nothing to do with anything about this movie.
Wow. Big Man Internet has spoken. I’m put in my place. Pffft.
YES!!!
I’m just happy to see Jim Carrey in something that doesn’t involve dancing penguins or dangerous numbers. He’s a tremendous actor with the right material (Oscar worthy in ‘Man on the Moon’, ‘The Truman Show’, and ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’), so I’m hoping this can be a small step forward in a career rejuvenation for him. Too bad no one saw him in ‘I Love You Philip Morris’ with Ewan McGregor because he was great in that.
Yeah, it seems like Carrey was never able to really find the balance between comic soopergenius and serious leading man. Even when his movies were successful, they were all over the place in terms of forging a career. Not that there’s anything wrong with that, but the end results seems to be Carrey disappearing and the Hollywood machine unsure of what to do with him… which is a damn shame because he’s got a lot of varied talents. Glad to see him in something again that I’m excited to see and has the potential to really utilize him well, and and not more pandering to the lame kids’ market with another penguin movie a la Eddie Murphy, or simply throwing in the towel as the Dumb and Dumber sequel bounces around indefinitely through development hell.
Me too. I like most of Carrey’s stuff, and you bag on it, but Popper’s Penguins was WAY better than I thought it would be. True, it really didn’t showcase Carrey much, but not all films HAVE to showcase their star. And I agree with you on Philip Morris! Actually saw that one. Grimiced through most of it, but it had a great story, and McGreggor, Carrey, AND the girl who played Carrey’s wife were all AMAZING in that movie. Highly entertaining.
Wait, didn’t Big Daddy (Cage) die in the first movie? Or did he just get all burned up? Will Jim Carrey reprise his Fire Marshall Bill character?
That was my first reaction, but I’m thinking, flashbacks, or halucinations for Hit Girl.
i’m so soooo glad that movie’s in motion, i was waiting for this for a long time, this news made my week!