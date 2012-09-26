Is Jim Carrey back on board ‘Dumb and Dumber To’?

Last we heard, the highly-anticipated sequel to The Farrelly Brothers’ beloved 1994 comedy “Dumb and Dumber” was no more.

A few months ago, co-star Jeff Daniels said the film — titled “Dumb and Dumber To” — was “dead” after Jim Carrey bowed out due to his frustrations with the way New Line was handling the film.

Now, however, there are stirrings that the film is being resurrected and that Harry and Lloyd may be reunited after all — with Carrey on board.

Writer-directing team Peter and Bobby Farrelly Tweeted this little tease: “You also might be interested to know that we are almost done with the Dumb and Dumber To (sic) script. I think you’re going to like it.” Some more tweets led to the strong hint that Daniels and Carrey would be returning, stating that the new film would “be following Jim C. and Jeff D.” and that “they’re the same old guys.”

Carrey recently confirmed his rumored appearance in the upcoming “Kick-Ass 2: Balls to the Wall.” He’ll first be seen in “Burt Wonderstone.”

Daniels, meanwhile, will next appear in “Looper,” alongside Bruce Willis and his “Lookout” co-star Joseph Gordon-Levitt.