Jimmy Kimmel will host the 2016 Emmys

The 2016 Emmy Awards are a long way off — September 18, to be exact — but we already know who will host them: Jimmy Kimmel.

ABC announced Kimmel's gig today. It's not a huge surprise. ABC gets the Emmys this year and the job typically goes to a member of the late night roster of whichever channel is hosting the show (unless it's Fox, which doesn't have a late night show and so has to rely on primetime comedic talent like Andy Samberg and Jane Lynch).

“I am excited to host the Emmys again,” Kimmel said. “I have a feeling I'm going to be great.”

Kimmel last hosted the Emmys back in 2012. At the time, Hitfix called him one of the worst parts of the show, being “embarrassingly self-serving” and “a bore.” Nowhere to go but up, Jimmy! Good luck!