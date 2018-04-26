Despite what has been reported in the past, it would seem that the next film in the Cloverfield series won’t be the rumored Overlord. The supernatural World War II sci-fi film is set to hit theaters in October, but J.J. Abrams announced that it was not a Cloverfield film during his brief video appearance at CinemaCon. Instead, the Star Wars director teased that another sequel to the series will be coming soon enough according to Deadline:

That would mean part of the previous reports were true and Netflix wasn’t guaranteed the next entry in the franchise due to their release of The Cloverfield Paradox. It does leave Overlord out in the open, though. But judging from the description of the footage shown on hand, it doesn’t need Cloverfield to stay afloat. There is plenty to mess around with:

He introduced the first footage from the film that follows American paratroopers who, on the eve of D-Day, are dropped behind enemy lines on a critical mission, and begin to realize there is more going on in this Nazi-occupied village than a simple military operation.

“You are about to embark upon a great crusade. You will bring about the destruction of the German army. The eyes of the world are upon you,” a narrator says as the video opens with a shot of the paratroopers on a plane. Cut to a montage of jump scare images including a French talking disembodied head.