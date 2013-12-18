Joaquin Phoenix in talks for ‘Batman vs. Superman’ role

Would Joaquin Phoenix look good bald?

That’s what many fans will be asking now that it’s been reported that the Oscar-nominated “Her” star is in talks to appear in an unknown villain role opposite Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck in Warners’ “Man of Steel” sequel, unofficially referred to as “Batman vs. Superman.”

While nothing has been officially revealed, it’s being speculated that the character is none other than Superman’s chrome dome arch nemesis Lex Luthor, previously played on the big screen by Gene Hackman and Kevin Spacey.

Although he’s never appeared in a superhero film, Phoenix was nominated for an Oscar for playing the villainous Commodus in 2000’s “Gladiator.”

Jason Momoa and Callan Mulvey were likewise recently being eyed for an unspecified villain role, which may or may not have been Luthor as well.

According to the Variety report, talks are in very early stages, with Phoenix — who seems to favor prestige films over big budget blockbusters — is also considering taking the lead role in Gus Van Sant’s “Sea of Trees” instead.

Warner Bros. recently revealed that “Fast & Furious” star Gal Gadot will be playing Wonder Woman in the “Man of Steel” sequel, which will also feature the return of Amy Adams, Diane Lane and Laurence Fishburne. Zack Snyder is returning to direct, with Christopher Nolan (the “Dark Knight” trilogy) producing.

“Man of Steel 2” opens July 17, 2015.