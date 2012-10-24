Johnny Depp in talks to join Wally Pfister’s directorial debut ‘Transcendence’

Johnny Depp is in talks to star in Oscar-winning cinematographer Wally Pfister”s directorial debut, “Transcendence.”

So far, the plot is being kept under wraps. Looks like Pfister learned something about secrecy from longtime collaborator Christopher Nolan.

Newcomer Jack Paglen wrote the screenplay, while Straight Up Films’ Marisa Polvino, Kate Cohen and Regency Boies. Polvino, Marter and Cohen will produce along with David Valdes (“Book of Eli”) and Alcon co-founders Johnson and Kosove. Boies will co-produce, while Nolan and Emma Thomas will executive produce.

Principal photography is scheduled to begin early next year.

Kosove and Johnson said in a statement, “Johnny Depp is one of the most charismatic, talented actors imaginable and we are delighted he is with us on this project.”