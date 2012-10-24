Johnny Depp in talks to join Wally Pfister’s directorial debut ‘Transcendence’

#Johnny Depp
10.24.12 6 years ago

Johnny Depp is in talks to star in Oscar-winning cinematographer Wally Pfister”s directorial debut, “Transcendence.”

So far, the plot is being kept under wraps. Looks like Pfister learned something about secrecy from longtime collaborator Christopher Nolan. 

Newcomer Jack Paglen wrote the screenplay, while Straight Up Films’ Marisa Polvino, Kate Cohen and Regency Boies. Polvino, Marter and Cohen will produce along with David Valdes (“Book of Eli”) and Alcon co-founders Johnson and Kosove. Boies will co-produce, while Nolan and Emma Thomas will executive produce.

Principal photography is scheduled to begin early next year.
Kosove and Johnson said in a statement, “Johnny Depp is one of the most charismatic, talented actors imaginable and we are delighted he is with us on this project.”

“I’m thrilled, and feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to work with Johnny,” Pfister added. “He is a creative and intelligent artist whom I feel will bring great depth to the character and the overall narrative.”

Pfister worked a cinematographer on the majority of Nolan’s films, including the recent “The Dark Knight Rises.” He picked up an Oscar for his work on “Inception.” He recent;y shot “Moneyball” with Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill. 

Depp will next be seen in “The Lone Ranger,” and recently announced that he’s launching a TV series that will modernize the work of Shakespeare. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Johnny Depp
TAGSJOHNNY DEPPTransendenceWALLY PFISTER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP