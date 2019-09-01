Warner Bros.

There’s still a little over a month to go before Joaquin Phoenix and Todd Phillips’ Joker comes crashing into theaters. Even so, the highly anticipated (and R-rated) deep-dive into the origins of one of DC Comics’ most iconic villains had its world premiere at the 76th Annual Venice Film Festival over the weekend. And, needless to say, many of the critics and entertainment writers who were on hand for the occasion seem to agree that what Phillips and Phoenix have accomplished is nothing short of Oscar-worthy.

For the most part, Venice attendees loved the film.

Joaquin Phoenix's performance in #JokerMovie is nothing short of Oscar-worthy. He fully commits to the role mentally and physically. Todd Phillips delivered a game-changing comic book film, and I cannot wait to see it again. #Joker pic.twitter.com/cnrL9bsdR2 — Michael Parks (@DorianParksnRec) August 31, 2019

I saw #Joker — and it is unlike anything before it. The movie is dark, thrilling, and chilling. An insane masterpiece. The movie absolutely transcends being a comic book film and acts as a character study which, at times, will make audiences uncomfortable in wild ways. 10/10 pic.twitter.com/2B2mCkzbZy — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) August 31, 2019

What I love most in JOKER – aside from Phoenix’s guttural performance & some terrific cinematography- is seeing the humanity in this character, even if that humanity slowly slips away. It’s unlike any comic book origin story you’ve seen. Divisive? Probably. But ferociously unique pic.twitter.com/lXtmCyWoIz — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) August 31, 2019

Ultimately, as twisted as it is, I think JOKER is about finding your purpose. That sometimes it’s hard to believe in anything until someone believes in you#JokerMovie pic.twitter.com/WAdHY9Lm0I — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) August 31, 2019

#joker was just… Just, just WOW. The Academy Award for Best Actor must go to #JoaquinPhoenix pic.twitter.com/hik3bvXgaP — Olivier Sarbil (@oliviersarbil) August 31, 2019

If you had any doubts about seeing #Joker you should erase them. I can’t wait to see it again. — Paul Shirey (@arcticninjapaul) August 31, 2019

#JokerMovie is a brilliant, terrifying character study. Joaquin Phoenix will haunt you with a performance for the ages, letting you see and feel the darkness within #Joker from head to toe. It's disturbing because it's supposed to be, leaving you uncomfortable yet fascinated. pic.twitter.com/AQbpoKlcFs — Sean Gerber (@MrSeanGerber) August 31, 2019