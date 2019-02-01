Rose Leslie Stopped Talking To Kit Harington After She Learned Jon Snow’s Fate On ‘Game Of Thrones’

02.01.19

Kit Harington won’t publicly reveal what happens to Jon Snow during the final season of Game of Thrones, for obvious reasons, but there’s at least one person who knows the fate of that Know-Nothing: his former co-star (and current wife) Rose Leslie. The Good Fight actress, who played wilding Ygritte from seasons 2-4 on the HBO series, did not appreciate what she heard, either.

While speaking to KISS Breakfast’s Tom Green and Daisy Maskell on Friday morning (it’s a British radio show, so it’s not THAT Tom Green… or is it?), Harington admitted that he told Leslie how Game of Thrones ends last year, “and she wouldn’t talk to me for about three days. And she’d asked!” (Sophie Turner’s friends can relate.) He added, “It’s quite nice walking around, which will only happen for a few months before everyone’s seen it, knowing. I know and no one else does. I know how it wraps up. I think it’s gonna be groundbreaking.”

Harington isn’t sure whether he’s happy with the ending, because “I don’t think it’s about happy or sad really. I’m satisfied with what they did, but I don’t know whether I’ll be really satisfied until I see it.” The Thrones cast has been surprisingly forthcoming about how the public will relate to the series finale, with Turner, among others, accepting that it won’t be for everyone. “There will be some people who are disappointed, I’m sure, because they will want certain people to end up in certain places,” she previously confessed, while Ian Glen (Ser Jorah) said, “You cannot please everyone.” Including Ygritte, apparently.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO in April.

(Via Digital Spy)

