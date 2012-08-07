Julianne Hough joins Diablo Cody-penned ‘Time and a Half’

08.07.12 6 years ago

“Dancing With the Stars” champ Julianne Hough has signed on to star in “Time and a Half,” a romantic comedy/drama written by Diablo Cody (“Juno,” “Young Adult”).

Hough is playing a new college grad who is reacquainted with a former fling, who happened to be her sister’s high school boyfriend, according to Variety

The film will be directed by Ol Parker, who wrote the recent hit “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.”

Hough recently starred opposite Tom Cruise in the big screen version of “Rock of Ages.”

She and Cody are also teaming for the latter’s directorial debut. Once known as “Lamb of God,” it’s currently untitled, and will co-star Octavia Spencer (“The Help”), Holly Hunter and Russell Brand. Cody also did several re-writes for the upcoming “Evil Dead” remake. 

