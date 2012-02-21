‘Parks and Recreation’ star Nick Offerman joins Diablo Cody’s ‘Lamb of God’

02.21.12 6 years ago

Nick Offerman, who plays the deadpan man’s man Ron Swanson on NBC’s hit comedy “Parks and Recreation,” has signed on to co-star in Diablo Cody’s directorial debut, “Lamb of God.”

He joins Oscar nominee Octavia Spencer (“The Help”), Holly Hunter, Russell Brand and Julianne Hough (“Rock of Ages”) in the film, according to Deadline.com.

“Lamb of God” concerns a highly religious woman who, after being terribly injured in a plane crash, stops believing in God and moves to Vegas to start over. It’s not known who Offerman will play in the film, but it will be interesting to see him go from the largely stoic, man-of-few-words Swanson character to the more wordy world of Cody.

Cody previously wrote “Juno” and “Young Adult,” and recently did re-writes on the upcoming “Evil Dead” remake.

In addition to season four of “Parks,” Offerman will soon be seen alongside Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill in “21 Jump Street” and in “Casa de Mi Padre,” with Will Ferrell.

