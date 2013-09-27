Just how far into development is ‘Batman vs. Superman’?

(CBR) Amid the whirlwind of discussion, outrage and petitions unleashed in the two months since Warner Bros. announced its Batman vs. Superman “Man of Steel” sequel – and in the month since the controversial casting of Ben Affleck as the Dark Knight – fans and industry watchers may have failed to consider something: just how far into development Zack Snyder & Co. actually are.
“One of the things that”s been fun for us,” screenwriter David S. Goyer says in a brief interview with The Associated Press, “is we”re a bit further along than I think people realize.”
That”s not to say all the Change.org efforts in the world would have much of an effect on the film, or its casting, even if development was in the embryonic stage.
“From a fan point of view … we”re conscious of the fan point of view when we”re working on these things, but you can”t let yourself be paralyzed by that,” he says. “At the end of the day you still have to create something, and if you try to think about what the fans like, or what the audience would like, then you stop being creative. It”s sort of like, where does it end? You have to write the story you want to write and hope that people want to see it.”
Goyer, who made waves again earlier this week in his defense of the “Man of Steel’s” controversial ending, is also sure to ruffle a few feathers with his response to the question of who might win in a fight: Superman or Batman?
“Most comic-book purists would say Batman, because he”s the ultimate strategist, even though it makes no sense whatsoever,” he says. “If Superman just flicked his finger, Batman would be done for. I don”t know, you”ll have to watch the film in a year and a half or whatnot when it comes out to see what happens.
The “Man of Steel” sequel, which presumably will be called “Batman Vs. Superman” or “Superman Vs. Batman”, arrives July 17, 2015.
I believe the name of this movie will be “WORLDS FINEST”.
I was watching the 2 part Batman: The Dark Knight Returns the other day (which is excellent by the way), and I do think it’s fairly clear that even with all of Batman’s strategy/technology, if Superman truly wanted to “end” Batman, he could do it fairly easily.
That’s the big “x-factor” in discussing this epic battle. Would Superman actually use all his force to destroy Batman/Bruce Wayne?
In most arguments supporting Batman’s victory, it will be argued “Well, Superman will hold back. Superman Doesn’t Kill. He doesn’t actually want to HURT Bruce”… which may, or may not, be accurate. Either way I think it does the discussion a disservice.
In a battle to the finish, skill vs force.. strategy vs strength.. I think the answer is obvious: Superman crushes Batman.
You’re thinking about this battle incorrectly. Batman knows his allies and enemies better than they know themselves. He’s a tactical genius. He wouldn’t go into the fight without knowing Superman would hold back. It’s part of Clark’s character- he’s a big blue boyscout with a heart of gold. Bruce knows this and knows how to exploit and he’s often done so in the comics.
So who would win? Batman. He wouldn’t hold back. He wouldn’t have compassion for Clark.
I honestly hope they don’t short-change the development of Superman / Clark Kent in favor of giving Batman / Bruce Wayne equal footing. I think they built a great foundation for the sequel and it would be a shame to squander that. I just think it would be smart to leave a lot of Batman and his supporting characters out of the movie until his own solo movie.
Regardless of how far in development the movie is, when it dissapoints at the box office it will be an embarassment to the film producers since their fans told them they were opposed to it. Also the entire idea of making a movie around a conflict between Batman and Superman is a turn off to non comic book audiences (the majority of movie goers). It is only interesting for comic book enthusiasts.
I hope Batman beats Superman. Superman winning is the “duh, obviously” answer for most of the audience – that’s why the ending of Dark Knight Returns works, because you’d expect Superman’s powers to kick the Bat’s arse, but Batman knows what to do to beat Supes.
And sure, TDKR has been around for decades… but only to comic book fans. Most of the people who’ll see Snyder’s movie will have been nowhere near it, and it’ll be a nice surprise when Batman wins and they see how.