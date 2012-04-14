Justin Timberlake and Ben Affleck run to ‘Runner Runner’

New Regency is taking a gamble on Ben Affleck and Justin Timberlake.

The two will star together in the drama “Runner Runner,” to be directed by Brad Furman, who helmed the Matthew McCounaghey legal thriller “The Lincoln Lawyer” last year.

“Runner” takes place in the high-stakes world of offshore online gaming, where Affleck will play a mentor to his younger protege, played by Timberlake. The two, naturally, butt heads as the latter gains experience and tension grows between them.

Things are moving ahead quickly, as shooting will commence in June, Deadline reports

Timberlake won acclaim for his supporting turn in David Fincher’s “The Social Network,” and was recently seen in the sci-fi thriller “In Time.” He’ll next appear in the Coen Brothers’ ensemble tribute to NYC’s ’60s folk music secene, “Inside Llewyn Davis.”

Affleck has a busy year ahead of him. He recently finished directing and starring in “Argo,” and co-starring with Rachel McAdams and Javier Bardem in Terrence Malick’s upcoming untitled film. He’s also signed on for the political comedy “Nathan Decker,” and reunite with his old pal Matt Damon for a biopic about Boston mobster Whitey Bulger.