Listen: Justin Timberlake’s new song, ‘Take Back the Night’

Justin Timberlake continues to tease fans with updates on his musical doings via short black and white clips.

A new 50-second clip popped up on YouTube over the last several hours that features Timberlake getting out of a convertible on his way into a club. He holds up several signs that herald the release dates of two singles, “Suit & Tie January 14th” and “Mirrors February 11th,” as well as the release date for “The 20/20 Experience March 19th.” He then holds up a sign that reads “Take Back the Night,” but the next card is blurred out to obscure the release date.

At the clip goes from black and white to color (just like “Wizard of Oz!”), Timberlake then goes up the steps to a club and we hear about 10 seconds of the upbeat, dancey “Take Back the Night” full on (it”s playing muted in the background as Timberlake holds up the cards) the presumptive first single from the sequel to “The 20/20 Experience,” which comes out Sept. 30. It sounds gloriously retro with clear Michael Jackson overtones.

“Come on, use me up until there”s nothing left/dizzy, spinning, sweating, you can”t catch your breath,” he sings as the “Take back the night” refrain explodes in his trademark falsetto.

Even though it presumably won’t be a single, Timberlake released a 7-minute NSFW video for “Tunnel Vision” from “The 20/20 Experience” last week. His album is 2013’s top seller, moving more than 2.3 million units.