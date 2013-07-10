Listen: Justin Timberlake’s new song, ‘Take Back the Night’

#Justin Timberlake #Michael Jackson
07.10.13 5 years ago

Justin Timberlake continues to tease fans with updates on his musical doings via short black and white clips.

A new 50-second clip popped up on YouTube over the last several hours that features Timberlake getting out of a convertible on his way into a club. He holds up several signs that herald the release dates of two singles, “Suit & Tie January 14th” and “Mirrors February 11th,” as well as the release date for “The 20/20 Experience March 19th.”  He then holds up a sign that reads “Take Back the Night,” but the next card is blurred out to obscure the release date.

[More after the jump…]

At the clip goes from black and white to color (just like “Wizard of Oz!”), Timberlake then goes up the steps to a club and we hear about 10 seconds of the upbeat, dancey “Take Back the Night” full on (it”s playing muted in the background as Timberlake holds up the cards) the presumptive first single from the sequel to “The 20/20 Experience,” which comes out  Sept. 30.  It sounds gloriously retro with clear Michael Jackson overtones.

“Come on, use me up until there”s nothing left/dizzy, spinning, sweating, you can”t catch your breath,” he sings as the “Take back the night” refrain explodes in his trademark falsetto.

Even though it presumably won’t be a single, Timberlake released a 7-minute NSFW video for “Tunnel Vision” from “The 20/20 Experience” last week. His album is 2013’s top seller, moving more than 2.3 million units.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Justin Timberlake#Michael Jackson
TAGS20 20 experienceJUSTIN TIMBERLAKEmichael jacksonMIRRORSSuit and TieTake Back the Night

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP