Kanye West and friends send in the clones in new ‘Mercy’ video

Kanye West, Kanye West and Kanye West have a new video for “Mercy.”

In the video, the multiple Kanyes perform with several clones of Pusha T, 2Chainz and Big Sean, as they hang around a futuristic parking lot that’s largely empty, save a few fancy cars and one beautiful woman.

The rappers demonstrate the Indeterminacy principle by each being several places at once. These acts of cloning and teleportation lend the stark, black-and-white video a sci-fi tone. It’s all one “shot,” which adds to the surreal feeling.

Watch the video here:

It’s much more subdued that other recent video efforts from West (there’s no warning about seizures, for example), but it’s nonetheless in line with the rapper’s willingness to explore new styles in his videos.

“Mercy” is from the upcoming “G.O.O.D. Friday” compilation.

What do you think of the video?