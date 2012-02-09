A

Watch: Kanye West and Jay Z trigger seizures with new video ‘N***** in Paris’

#Will Ferrell #Jay Z #Kanye West
02.09.12 6 years ago 4 Comments

Kanye West and Jay Z’s latest video, for the new “Watch the Throne” single “N***** in Paris” comes with a seizure warning in front of it. And they’re not kidding. 

Electrifying as it is, the clip is a non-stop torrent of flashing lights and kaleidoscopic effects, as the duo perform the hit song on stage in front of tens of thousands of rabid fans (most of whom look like runway models, apparently).

Directed by West himself, the video is comprised of live footage shot at the duo’s multi-night stand at L.A.’s Staples Center this summer. If you missed the colossal rappers on tour together, this may be your only chance to see an approximation of their live abilities. 

There are also some black panthers, gothic architecture (Notre Dame may be the only representation of the French capital) and even a Will Ferrell cameo (in the form of a “Blades of Glory” clip), but mostly it’s like watching “Tron: Legacy” in fast-forward. It puts Kanye’s hyperactive, “Akira”-meets-Daft Punk video for “Stronger” to shame. West’s video for “All of the Lights” also had a similar warning about seizures. Seems like kind of a weird trademark for a performer (even in the post-MTV age), but it works well with the thumping, relentlessly catchy “Paris.”

Twitter-happy Kanye’s previous album, “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” is up for just about every Grammy there is. 

Dat sh*t indeed cray: 

Jay-Z & Kanye West – Niggas In Paris from Dj Wiplash on Vimeo.

What do you think of the video? Grade it at the top of the story.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Will Ferrell#Jay Z#Kanye West
TAGSJay ZKanye WestWILL FERRELL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP