Watch: Kanye West and Jay Z trigger seizures with new video ‘N***** in Paris’

Kanye West and Jay Z’s latest video, for the new “Watch the Throne” single “N***** in Paris” comes with a seizure warning in front of it. And they’re not kidding.

Electrifying as it is, the clip is a non-stop torrent of flashing lights and kaleidoscopic effects, as the duo perform the hit song on stage in front of tens of thousands of rabid fans (most of whom look like runway models, apparently).

Directed by West himself, the video is comprised of live footage shot at the duo’s multi-night stand at L.A.’s Staples Center this summer. If you missed the colossal rappers on tour together, this may be your only chance to see an approximation of their live abilities.

There are also some black panthers, gothic architecture (Notre Dame may be the only representation of the French capital) and even a Will Ferrell cameo (in the form of a “Blades of Glory” clip), but mostly it’s like watching “Tron: Legacy” in fast-forward. It puts Kanye’s hyperactive, “Akira”-meets-Daft Punk video for “Stronger” to shame. West’s video for “All of the Lights” also had a similar warning about seizures. Seems like kind of a weird trademark for a performer (even in the post-MTV age), but it works well with the thumping, relentlessly catchy “Paris.”

Twitter-happy Kanye’s previous album, “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” is up for just about every Grammy there is.

Dat sh*t indeed cray:

Jay-Z & Kanye West – Niggas In Paris from Dj Wiplash on Vimeo.

