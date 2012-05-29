Jay-Z and Kanye West’s ‘No Church in the Wild’ gets savage new video

Jay-Z and Kanye West’s “No Church in the Wild,” the first track off the rappers’ recent collaborative LP “Watch the Throne,” has been visualized in the form of a violent new music video directed by Romain Gavras (M.I.A.’s “Bad Girls”). In the clip, a large group of street rioters engage in a brutal scuffle with police that grows worse and worse as it goes along.

It’s all quite effective, and kudos must go to Gavras for bringing the nightmarish scenario to bone-crunching life. The visceral imagery here functions as a nice complement to the song’s ominous tone.

My grade for the video: A-. After checking it out below, rate it for yourself at top left!