Watch Katy Perry’s MTV VMAs finale performance for ‘Roar’

Meet Katy Perry under the Brooklyn Bridge near the end of the MTV VMAs for a fight.

The pop singer brought a boxing-themed performance of new single “Roar” outdoors, down a ways from the Brooklyn Barclays Center where the Video Music Awards were being held on Sunday night. Perry made good on a promise to get rid of her crayon-colored wigs as she donned French braid pigtails, a sports bra and long athletic shorts into a boxing ring set up in the DUMBO neighborhood of NYC.

The inspiring anthem was chock full of dance moves, spirited “heys,” shadow boxing and jump roping. It marked the first time Perry had played her new single live, before she’s even dropped an official music video for it.

Do you think when the “Roar” clip drops, it’ll have much of the same themes? We’ve already seen Perry in many guises, including nerdy Katy, old Katy, G.I. Katy, candy Katy... Rawr.

“Roar” is the lead single from Perry’s “Prism,” due Oct. 22.