Watch: Katy Perry gets naked, suggestively sugary in ‘California Gurls’ video

The new music video for Katy Perry’s “California Gurls” is out. It’s way too sweet.

Perry is the game piece in the classic board game “Candy Land,” controlled by God-figure Snoop Dogg. She releases various other scantily clad women from their captures of confection and then they dance on a beach. The cutesy singer appears both naked on top of a cotton candy cloud and as the leader of this roving gang of daisy-duke-wearing gingerbread man-munchers, seemingly citizens of Whoville. Then she turns into bizarro Katy Perry to do battle against mean-spirited gummy bears, as Snoop Jesus makes his own descent into the fray. She sprays the gummies to death with a whipped cream-squirting bra thing and punishes Snoop Dogg by sticking him neck deep into sand, where his head may pivot to see cleavage. The end.

It has all the social implications of violence and discrimination as MIA’s “Born Free,” with the feminist tone of Liz Phair’s “Exile in Guyville” album. It is a statement for post-modern, urban populism, in California and elsewhere.

Just kidding. This video makes no sense.

“California Gurls” is aware of its mindlessness, lack of nuance and useless embrace of CGI. It’s campy as hell and Perry knows it, with a wave to her emancipated bubble gum friend, the multiple shots of her face as she fires her, um, guns and the clichéd winks, licks and bitings of lips. The cupcake-boobs look so stupid, it renders laughing inevitable. I think it’s what its makers intended.

It’s a eye-popping move that she did, too, at her Grammy performance last year, which involved emerging from a banana and wearing sparkly plastic fruit.

However, Perry recently made a remark on Twitter about Lady Gaga’s video for “Alejandro” — and videos like it — as flimsy for mixing religious and sexual imagery, dismissing it as the equivalent as a fart joke for comedians; however, I think putting “grown ups” in kinky Girl Scout uniforms has its own dangerously cheap implications. Just sayin’.

“California Gurls” will be featured on Perry’s next set “Teenage Dream,” out on Aug. 24.