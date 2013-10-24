Hey Tim Burton! Katy Perry wants in on the ‘Beetlejuice’ sequel

LOS ANGELES – Katy Perry voiced Smurfette in this summer’s “Smurfs 2,” and now the pop star has even more cartoony movies in mind.

Ahead of her Hollywood Bowl show in Los Angeles last night (Oct. 23), the “Roar” singer hosted a Q&A session and acoustic mini-concert. One fan asked what movies she’d like to star in, Perry replied that — should it happen — she’d love to join up with Tim Burton for a “Beetlejuice” sequel in the role of Lydia. As reported this week, Burton is juggling the idea of returning to his Michael Keaton-starring comedy.

Perry also shared that she’s always loved the role of Rachael in “Blade Runner” and would be game to step up to that plate if Ridley Scott’s sequel ever gets off the ground. Harrison Ford, the 1982 sci-fi film’s star, said there have been talks around a “Blade Runner 2,” and that he’d entertain a return.

For any fan of Katy Perry, there are some obvious styles from both films that seem to have left an impression on the performer. Black and white stripes, exaggerated tailored dresses, extreme shoulder pads, goth, spikes, wild hair and other ’80s fashions can be found between her big stage shows, “Beetlejuice” and “Blade Runner.” Maybe Tim Burton and Ridley Scott are hearing the admiration loud and clear now?

Other fun facts from Perry’s Q&A: she was inspired by Morcheeba and Portishead making her new song “Spiritual”; “Unconditionally” — her new single — is her favorite song from the set; and “The Power of Now” was the book that spurred on song “This Moment” from newly released album “Prism.”

She let fans in on a little secret for the latter fact: “Sometimes I have a hard time reading books, so I listen to them on tape,” she said, giving a shout-out to audiobooks.

Overhead, during the session, Perry saw a plane in the sky towing a banner that wished the singer an early happy birthday (she turns 29 tomorrow). “I might cry,” she warned. “I have false eyelashes on, I can’t do that!” She then laughed while crying.

The acoustic set included all of her backup players for “Roar,” “Unconditionally” and “Firework.”

Perry later went on to play for about 45 minutes at the Hollywood Bowl concert, billed Citi Presents “Katy Perry’s: We Can Survive.” The charity concert served to raise awareness and funds for a cure for breast cancer, and also featured performances from a stellar all-lady lineup. Sara Bareilles, Tegan And Sara, Ellie Goulding, Kacey Musgraves and Bonnie McKee were “hand-picked” by Perry to perform.

It was the “I Kissed a Girl” singer’s only scheduled concert for 2013.

Perry was front-and-center of her film “Part of Me,” part personal stories, part concert doc surrounding her California Dreams Tour. The flick was released last year.

