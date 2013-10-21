Will Tim Burton and Michael Keaton finally get ‘Beetlejuice 2’ into theaters?

I think I’ve been fairly vocal about my issues with the ongoing creative collaboration between Johnny Depp and Tim Burton. Sure, my favorite film of Burton’s career stars Depp, but they’ve settled into a overly familiar rhythm to things, and it feels like the law of diminishing returns has kicked on.
On the other hand, the idea of Tim Burton making a new movie with Michael Keaton starring is exciting on many levels, and might honestly be some of my favorite news of the year. While I have many issues with the 1989 “Batman,” I think overall, these two guys had a great rapport and they each push the other’s sensibilities in important ways. I don’t think Keaton is Burton’s lost soul mate the way Depp seems to be, and that’s a good thing. Keaton has a fast and strange comedy brain, and he made “Beetlejuice” feel dangerous in ways that Burton couldn’t have pulled off with someone else in the role.
They’ve been trying to make a sequel to “Beetlejuice” since the first film came out, and they’ve gone through a ton of different approaches. I would love to spend a day reading all the various different drafts. I know both “Beetlejuice In Love” and “Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian” were titles they were using at different points. I think there’s room to do this now, and certainly I feel like young fans are still being turned on to the film.
This new version of the sequel really seemed to get off the ground when Seth Grahame-Smith wrote “Dark Shadows” for Burton to direct even as Burton produced “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter,” which was based on Grahame-Smith’s book. When you’re dealing with a director like Burton and you’re a studio trying to get him to commit to making a film, one of the smartest things you can do is hire people he has worked well with recently. Grahame-Smith will co-produce with David Katzenberg, and reports now have Tim Burton looking at the director’s chair.
Michael Keaton has been way too scarce over the last decade, and I’ve had so many conversations with other films fans over the years who wonder why that’s been the case. He has started popping up more and more often in supporting roles, though, and I’ve got to imagine seeing him play Beetlejuice again would be a treat. Burton seems like he’s working on diversifying from the easy slam-dunks of things like “Alice In Wonderland” and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” I’m excited to see the film he just wrapped, “Big Eyes,” a true-life story scripted by Larry Karaszewski and Scott Alexander, and the book “Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children,” which is being scripted by Jane Goldman, seems like a good fit but not a screamingly obvious and broad piece of material.
A “Beetlejuice” sequel would trump them all, though, if only because we don’t see enough movies where Burton cuts loose with his most antisocial side, and that’s what made his first few films so brutally funny. I would hope that Keaton and Burton both sign on to do this because it’s finally the right version of the film, and not just because they finally threw enough money at them.
Michael Keaton will be onscreen in “Robocop” on February 7, 2014.
I think Sweeney Todd is vastly overlooked when discussing Burton’s work over the last decade. Burton was alive again with this film. It felt fresh/dangerous. It also contains an actual “performance” from Mr. Depp, who is quite good as the demon barber of fleet street.
I think it is overlooked because, despite being a good movie, it absolutely doesn’t do justice to Sondheim’s score. The stage version of Sweeney is (in my opinion) Sondheim’s masterpiece, and the film version makes some awkward cuts and casts people who struggle to articulate the nuances of the lyric.
Ditto. It’s a great film. I mean, if Burton was ever to do a musical, it would HAVE to be this one, right?
I support this endeavor.
I rather have a third Batman movie.
AMEN.
Drew, I’m one of those people who can’t believe Michael Keaton hasn’t been able to find work.
It’s disappointing on many levels. Take for example, all of the great directors with whom he’s worked:
Ron Howard. Tim Burton. Steven Soderberg. Quentin Tarantino.
And not ONE of those guys could find a role for Keaton in one of their films during the last 10 years?
I still can’t believe QT hasn’t written a Ray Nicolette film.
Or that Graham Yost hasn’t found a spot for that great Elmore Leonard character on an episode or two of Justified (considering, you know, that they were able to get Carla Gugino’s Karen Sisco into the show for an episode) so Keaton’s energy can bounce off of Olyphant’s laconic lawman Raylan Givens.
Anything filmmaker who brings Michael Keaton back to films is worthy of my money.
Even if the film is Robocop.
I could not agree more. I would LOVE to see Keaton and Olyphant sparring on Justifed, especially.
I wanna see the alternate universe pilot episode of Lost where Keaton is Jack and gets eaten in the first 40 minutes. Not outta malice, but it woulda been cool to see.
I feel like Keaton’s hiatus from films has at least partially been of his own doing. The guy made a lot of money and seems to live a humble lifestyle from the few interviews he has done in the last few years. I think he enjoyed his time off and spending time with his family. I remember him even saying in an interview years ago that he had absolutely nothing coming up and liked it that way. Make that vacation did him some good and now he’s got the itch to perform again cause now he’s working on like 3-4 things right now.
I never knew if it was just a rumor or if there was some truth to it, but I think Keaton as Willy Wonka could’ve been really entertaining, and could’ve had that same unhinged quality that Beetlejuice has.
I believe the reason for Keaton’s lost decade had something to do with being blacklisted for not playing ball with Warner Bros for Batman Forever. After the ridiculous Mcdonalds/Penguin controversy over Batman Returns, studio execs removed Burton from directing a third film wherein Keaton followed out of loyalty to Burton. However something must’ve gone sour between the two after the departure because Burton went on to direct three major films while Keaton was swiftly edged out of Hollywod with his last being a kiddie film. Frankly I think Burton burned Keaton by selling himself out rather than continuing with his antisocial filmography. Within roughly a five year timeframe he directed Beetlejuice, Batman & Batman Returns each starring Keaton. It’s hard to imagine a director not incorporating the star of his three biggest films in any of his projects for twenty years prior nor a studio not making the same request. Again it’s a rumor but like the Paul Simon song goes, the cross is in the ballpark.
For whatever it is worth, Wiki states that Warner Bros wanted Keaton for Willy; Burton only wanted Depp. Blacklist sounds rather conspiratorial, esp. since Keaton has a history of declining roles. It took both Burton and Tarantino *four* times to lure the man into roles that he elevated to iconic. Seems the guy just likes to fish and shoot the sh&t more than anything else…
That said, a sequel to Beetlejuice seems kinda doomed to me — how could it ever compare to the magic of the original? Some things are just sacrosanct.
I know it sounds conspiratorial but from what I’ve read the blacklist seems to be the subtle line through each post. I guess the reason I tend to believe it is because he kind of languished in direct to video market for years. Usually the only mainstream actors/actresses who do are those whom studios have rejected in some fashion.
Yea aside fromThe Color of Money & maybe 2010, few standalone sequels actually work; especially those made ten or twenty years later.