Summit Entertainment

Keanu Reeves has been around for long enough that you’d assume Marvel would have sucked them into their orbit at some point. Alas, the stars have never aligned. They almost did once, though. According to That Hashtag Show podcaster Charles Murphy (caught by Flickering Myth), the onetime I Love You to Death star was nearly in Captain Marvel. And he would have gotten away with it were it not for that meddling John Wick.

The role was Yon-Rogg, alien mentor to Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers. The part ultimately went to Jude Law, but only because Reeves was already scheduled to threepeat the role that’s come to define 2010’s Keanu: that of the world class assassin who comes out of retirement after some thugs kill his dog.

Yes, if Reeves hadn’t been contractually obliged to film John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, he would have been able to hang out with Annette Bening and a non-eyepatched Samuel L. Jackson. Instead, he had to settle for Oscar winners Halle Berry and Anjelica Huston. Meanwhile, MCU heads will merely have to subsist on the guy who stole The Talented Mr. Ripley and I Heart Huckabees.

The third John Wick will come out on May 17, a little over two months after Captain Marvel arrives. There’s some talk about the MCU Hoovering up Reeves’ puppy avenger, but you know what? It sounds like the Wick-verse is already full enough on its own.

(Via Flickering Myth)