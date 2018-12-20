Lionsgate

Thanks to Entertainment Weekly, fans of the ever-expanding John Wick cinematic universe just got a first look at the upcoming sequel John Wick: Chapter 3, which is due out in May of next year. According to director Chad Stahelski, however, it seems he and franchise star Keanu Reeves are already talking about a few ideas for potential sequels. Yes, that’s right… we’re probably going to get a John Wick 4 (if not even more) and that’s totally fine because we’re all going to pay to see it.

Speaking with EW, Stahelski revealed that given the chance, he would spend the rest of his career making John Wick sequels:

“I enjoy making these movies because there’s no limit,” says Stahelski. “We create our own mythology, and we have a studio that both stays out of our way and supports us on the wacky decisions. If people go see the movie, and it makes money, and they came back to us, Keanu and I have ideas for days. I could live here for the rest of my career. If people like it and want to watch more, I could think of way worse ways to spend your career. But, you know, we’re in the entertainment business. We’ll let the audience figure that out.”

John Wick: Chapter 3 hits theaters May 19th, 2019 and stars Reeves, Halle Berry, Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, Anjelica Huston, Asia Kate Dillon, Lance Reddick, Mark Dacascos, and a who’s who of other notable performers. Also, Jason Mantzoukas and dogs… lots and lots of dogs

(Via Entertainment Weekly)