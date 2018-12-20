The ‘John Wick 3’ Director Is Already Teasing Ideas For Further Sequels

12.20.18 30 mins ago

Lionsgate

Thanks to Entertainment Weekly, fans of the ever-expanding John Wick cinematic universe just got a first look at the upcoming sequel John Wick: Chapter 3, which is due out in May of next year. According to director Chad Stahelski, however, it seems he and franchise star Keanu Reeves are already talking about a few ideas for potential sequels. Yes, that’s right… we’re probably going to get a John Wick 4 (if not even more) and that’s totally fine because we’re all going to pay to see it.

Speaking with EW, Stahelski revealed that given the chance, he would spend the rest of his career making John Wick sequels:

“I enjoy making these movies because there’s no limit,” says Stahelski. “We create our own mythology, and we have a studio that both stays out of our way and supports us on the wacky decisions. If people go see the movie, and it makes money, and they came back to us, Keanu and I have ideas for days. I could live here for the rest of my career. If people like it and want to watch more, I could think of way worse ways to spend your career. But, you know, we’re in the entertainment business. We’ll let the audience figure that out.”

John Wick: Chapter 3 hits theaters May 19th, 2019 and stars Reeves, Halle Berry, Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, Anjelica Huston, Asia Kate Dillon, Lance Reddick, Mark Dacascos, and a who’s who of other notable performers. Also, Jason Mantzoukas and dogs… lots and lots of dogs

(Via Entertainment Weekly)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Keanu Reeves#Sequels
TAGSChad StahelskiJOHN WICKjohn wick 3KEANU REEVESSEQUELS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.18.18 2 days ago 2 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.17.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.17.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

12.14.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.11.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.10.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP