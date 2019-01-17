Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

John Wick 3 landed on our list of most-anticipated films this year, and for solid, gunslinging-Keanu Reeves, don’t-kill-a-man’s-dog reason. A brief yet pumped-up teaser emerged a few days ago, and Lionsgate has now dropped a full-on trailer that shows Wick on the run after an “Excommunicado” order was issued during the last round’s closing moments. He’ll fight like hell to escape New York City, and given that “Parabellum” loosely translates to “prepare for war” in Latin, it’s fitting that Ian McShane’s character is heard declaring, “And awayyy we go.”

Well, McShane has no idea that a pair of German shepherds — shown in the trailer’s closing moment and presumably spurred on by Halle Berry’s character — have joined the war and they’re fighting on Wick’s side. As they should! His pit bull is also shown earlier, trotting alongside him in the pouring rain through Manhattan’s seedy underbelly, as if we asked for more evidence (we did) that dogs really are man’s best friend.

Given that the director previously promised not only Reeves charging through Manhattan on a horse but also pigeons, ravens, motorcycle chases, as well as Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, and ninjas, this trailer feels very on point. Indeed, Wick must evade an entire city seemingly full of assassins, and let’s pray that the threequel can capture the pure adrenaline of the first film and the box-office success of the followup. The public demands an unending supply of these Wick movies, so hopefully, the franchise keeps rolling smoothly. If this trailer is any indication, the John Wick audience shall not be disappointed.

Here’s a new motion picture that dropped earlier this week.

We’ll be seeing you… John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is in theaters May 17. #JohnWick3 pic.twitter.com/x6rj2FSOhv — John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (@JohnWickMovie) January 15, 2019

