With Spider-Man: Far From Home soon to drop, Marvel Studios is looking at a post-Endgame slate of films that it has said almost nothing official about. The latest rumor suggests that president Kevin Feige and company will return to Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con to shed some light on what’s coming, but that’s not confirmed. What is true, thankfully, is that Feige and company have been having conversations with none other than Keanu Reeves.

In a recent interview with Comic Book, Feige admitted that they’ve been trying to work something out with the John Wick and Always Be My Maybe star for quite some time. “We talk to him for almost every film we make,” he told the outlet. “I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.” As for precisely which films they’d spoken to Reeves about — both past releases and future undisclosed titles — Feige had nothing to say.

The actor previously told BuzzFeed that he’s always wanted to play Wolverine (sorry, Mr. Momoa), so if Marvel actually decides to reboot the X-Men now that they own the rights, that’s always an option. However, the latest rumor tying Reeves to the MCU indicates that he may be up for a role in The Eternals, Chinese director Chloe Zhao’s upcoming film adaptation of Jack Kirby’s comics about the ancient Celestials. The film’s cast already (reportedly) includes Angelina Jole, Richard Madden, and Kumail Nanjiani.

