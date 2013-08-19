Kelly Clarkson reveals details for ‘Wrapped in Red’ holiday set

It”s a big fall for Kelly Clarkson. Not only is she getting married, but on Oct. 29, she”ll deliver a little bundle in the form of “Wrapped in Red,” a holiday album.

Clarkson announced the Christmas set way back in April, telling CMT Radio Live host Cody Allan, “I”ve been dying to make a Christmas record for more than a decade and I”m finally making one,” she says, but details had been scant until now.

“Wrapped In Red” will include two new holiday-themed tracks, “Underneath the Tree” and “Wrapped In Red,” as well as Clarkson”s covers of such standards as “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” “Blue Christmas,” “Run Run Rudolph,” and “Please Come Home For Christmas.” A full track listing is forthcoming.

“Underneath The Tree,” written by Clarkson and Greg Kurstin, who also produced the track, will be the first single. The cover for “Wrapped In Red” features an elegant profile shot of Clarkson, wrapped, appropriately enough, in red.

In the meantime, Clarkson”s one-off country single, “Tie It Up,” continues to garner country airplay and will remain a stand-alone single, for now. It will not be included on “Wrapped In Red” as a bonus track, according to her label, RCA.

The first “American Idol” winner is on tour with Maroon 5 through Oct. 6.

Are you as excited as Clarkson for her holiday album?