Kendrick Lamar, Miguel, Chris Brown on for Hot 97 Summer Jam

05.02.13 5 years ago

Kendrick Lamar, Miguel, Wu-Tang Clan and Chris Brown lead the list of major hip-hop and R&B artists in the lineup for Hot 97’s 2013 Summer Jam.

The June 2 show is now up for pre-sale, and will also feature the talents of 2 Chainz, A$AP Rock, Wale, Fabolous, French Montana and Joe Budden. The 20th annual fest takes place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

You know who won’t be attending this year? Nicki Minaj, who pulled out with the rest of the Young Money crew DURING the 2012 fest after Peter Rosenberg slammed the singer/rapper’s “Starships” single. But no ladies at all? We heard that Eve’s back

Check out more info at the Hot 97 website.

