Getty Image

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has a very tight schedule and nothing to offer fans who’ve been hoping against all odds that the late Han Solo might be Rey’s father (he’s not). Aside from this, however, little else is known about director J.J. Abrams’ latest installment in the Skywalker saga. Yet we do know that Keri Russell, a former collaborator of his from Felicity and Mission Impossible III, is involved. We also know that she’s read his script and, as she admitted in a recent interview, it was a very moving experience.

“When I read his script that he wrote I cried,” she told the Associated Press. “I mean who knows what it will turn out to be and I hope it remains true to what he originally wanted.” She also added that Abrams “[is] not trying to change it to be something else,” saying that “he really respects what it is.”

This last part may sound like a dig at Rian Johnson’s (dubiously) maligned Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which did much to expand the franchise’s story and little to appease the guesswork of fans. If it is, though, Russell didn’t say. She did, however, call her character a “bad ass” with an equally awesome costume that requires her to wear a helmet for most of the filming. “I was like, ‘That is my dream job. I can see everyone. No one can see me. Hello. Amazing!'”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker blasts into theaters on December 20th, 2019.

(Via Associated Press)