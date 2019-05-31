LUCASFILM

One of the major questions heading into Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is whether J.J. Abrams will undo Rian Johnson’s decision to make Rey’s parents “filthy junk traders,” to quote Kylo Ren in The Last Jedi. “Sold you off for drinking money. They’re dead in a pauper’s grave in the Jakku desert. You come from nothing. You’re nothing.” First off, rude; I don’t see you doing backflips over spaceships, Kylo. Also, Rey coming from “nothing” is more interesting than her being, like, Qi’ra’s daughter. It’s a classic underdog story. And yet, the question of Rey’s lineage is “still open” in Episode IX, and there’s a new theory circulating ’round the internet about who Rey’s parents actually are:

Jason Ward of the Making Star Wars podcast suggests, “Rey is Han Solo’s daughter. But she is not Leia Organa’s daughter – and therefore is not a Skywalker… Leia and Han were estranged when she began training with Luke. When she did not complete that training she returned to Han, but Ben Solo knew of the affair (although not about Rey), and began acting out, and this was when he was sent to Luke.”

When asked on Twitter about “deadbeat dad” Han Solo being Rey’s father, Lucasfilm Story Group creative executive (and guy who knows more about Star Wars than you) Pablo Hidalgo definitively shut down the rumor. “That doesn’t fit with the timeline,” he tweeted. “Han and Leia were together up until about 5 years before [The Force Awakens] when it all went to hell, and Rey is 19.”

Han Solo right now.