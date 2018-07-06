FX

Before she was a Soviet mole for FX, Keri Russell was best known as the college freshman Felicity, as part of J.J. Abrams’ early and wildly different TV career. Since then, they’ve only reunited professionally once, on Mission: Impossible III, but Russell and Abrams are apparently reteaming for Star Wars: Episode IX.

Variety is reporting that Russell is the first new cast member of Star Wars: Episode IX. Apparently what got her the role was her stunt work and action experience as part of The Americans, although those Golden Globe and Emmy nominations also probably helped matters. But beyond that she’ll be cracking a few skulls, we don’t know much about the role: Russell could be on the side of the rebellion or could be working for the First Order.

The new Star Wars trilogy has something of a tradition of adding “name” actors to the mix in unusual roles, however. Laura Dern and Benicio Del Toro both joined The Last Jedi followed by a torrent of fan speculation. And it seems likely Russell will do the same, not least because Daisy Ridley, who plays Rey, and Russell have enough of a resemblance that they could credibly pass as related. And also we don’t buy a word Dork Vader says about anything, but that’s another post.

(via Variety)