Watch: Kings of Leon shred it up with catchy new song ‘Always the Same’

Kings of Leon gave one of the tracks off their “youthful” new album a test run over the weekend.

The Nashville rockers performed a new song entitled “Always the Same” (though that name has yet to be officially confirmed by the band) at the BottleRock music festival in Napa Valley on Saturday evening, giving fans a taste of what’s to come on their upcoming sixth LP that’s expected for release in September (at least according to bassist/keyboardist Jared Followill). A heavy, fast-paced affair, the hook-laden tune is an energizing blast of radio-friendly rock boasting such lyrics as “I’m not a man, everybody said, but it don’t matter to me/I’ll break my heart, tear it apart, it don’t matter to me, no no/I put a shine in your eye, it don’t matter to me/’Cause it’s always this way, and I’m always the same.”

Kings of Leon’s last album, 2010’s “Come Around Sundown,” sold just under 600,000 units in the U.S., a significant drop from their “Sex of Fire”-assisted 2008 set “Only by the Night.” The band is next slated to appear at the Hangout and Governor’s Ball music festivals (in Gulf Shores, Alabama and New York, respectively), while in the fall they’re set as headliners at Austin City Limits.

Check out the band’s performance of the song in the video below and then let us know what you think in the comments.