Listen: Lady Gaga’s demo of her song for TLC, ‘Posh Life’

As we reported yesterday, the remaining members of TLC – Chilli Thomas and T-Boz – will release a greatest hits collection on Oct. 15 with the group”s best-loved songs, as well as four new tunes, including “Posh Life,” produced and co-written by Dallas Austin Lady Gaga.

[More after the jump…]

Now, Lady Gaga”s demo of “Posh Life” has surfaced. Musically, the tune recalls “Waterfalls” in its mid-tempo sweeping feel. Lyrically, the inspiring lyrics stress “you gotta be brave/be brave until you bleed.” Inspiring, and a little gross.

In a bit of a art-imitates-life-imitates-art twist, Lil Mama, who plays Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes in the Oct. 21 VH1 feature, “Crazy Sexy Cool: The TLC Story,” will join TLC on the album. Lopes died in 2002.

Lady Gaga is the first artist announced

to perform on Aug. 25″s MTV Video Music Awards. Wouldn”t that be the perfect time for TLC and Gaga to debut “Posh Life?” She”s already slated to debut her new single, but what about a twofer?



What do you think of “Posh Life?”